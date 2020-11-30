Jewel, 46, Slays In Sheer White Top With Black Lace Detailing

Jewel Kilcher returned to her Instagram account to share yet another stunning upload with her adoring fans. The “You Were Meant for Me” singer looked gorgeous as she modeled an elegant ensemble.

In the photo, Jewel, 46, absolutely glowed in a sheer white top. The garment boasted long sleeves and an intricate design. It also featured black lace detailing across the chest and on the cuffs of the sleeves. The mockneck was made from black material as well.

The shirt fit snugly around her lean arms and shoulders. The thin material also made it possible to see through the top, as Jewel flashed just a hint of skin.

The singer styled the ensemble with the perfect amount of accessories. She rocked a beaded bracelet on her wrist and sported attention-grabbing rings on her fingers. Two of the rings featured large marble-like stones in black and turquoise. Another ring appeared to be vintage and made from metal.

Jewel sat on a leather couch for the snapshot. She placed one arm over the back of the furniture as she bent both of her elbows. The other hand rested near her chest while she leaned her weight to one side and gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

She wore her long, blond hair parted slightly off-center. The locks were styled in loose curls which hung down her back and tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Jewel’s 269,000-plus followers immediately began to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 2,800 times within the first 40 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 70 messages during that time.

“Looking as beautiful as ever! Happy Holidays!” one follower stated.

“Stunningly beautiful with angelic soul,” another person wrote.

“You are beautiful Jewel, inside and out,” a third comment read.

“I love your voice, your stories your face…everything,” a fourth user added.

The singer doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to showing off her figure in her online uploads. She’s often seen rocking snug dresses, teeny tops, and other curve-hugging ensembles in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jewel recently turned up the heat when she posed pantsless in an oversized tie-dye t-shirt while enjoying some time outdoors on a sunny day. That post was also a hit among her fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 6,600 likes and over 130 comments.