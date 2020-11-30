Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet Post To Celebrate Her ‘Favorite Sidder On Planet Earth’

Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram to share a sweet photo to honor her sister Bri Cuoco’s birthday. The post was shared to her feed on Sunday, and it’s captured the attention of many of her 6.2 million fans.

The shot was filtered in black and white and captured the two girls outside. Not much of the backdrop could be seen aside from a patch of grass and a striped umbrella. Bri appeared to be the photographer, extending her arm outside the frame. She tilted her head slightly to the side and wore a smile on her face as she gazed into the lens. Kaley stood close to her sister, grabbing her top with one hand and smiling big.

Kaley looked like she was cozied up for cooler temperatures, sporting a sweater that was loose on her figure. It had long sleeves that hit near her wrists and a slight turtleneck top that covered her collar. She kept her accessories simple, sporting a pair of dainty earrings, and her wedding ring was also visible in the shot. She wore her blond locks down and at her back, and they appeared to be waving in the wind.

Bri rocked a denim jacket, holding the front together with one of her hands. The garment had a dark wash that gave her look a vintage vibe. It also had a small collar and a pocket in the front on her chest. She pulled her long, dark tresses back in a high bun and added a pair of gold hoop earrings as her only visible accessory.

In the caption of the update, Kaley raved over her “favorite sidder on planet earth,” wishing her the best on her special day. She also shared with her audience that she was a little bit jealous of how “cool” Bri is. The Big Bang Theory star also included several emoji to the end of her compliment.

It has not taken long for fans to take notice of the heartfelt post. Within a short time, the upload has accrued more than 173,000 likes and 600-plus comments. Some social media users wished Bri the best, while a few more raved over the sisters’ resemblance.

“She is really cool! Happy bday Bri!” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts.

“Have a great one with someone special it’s the best,” a second social media user wrote.

“You are both stunning! Have a good one!” a third raved.

“Happy a birthday to her!! And Happy Early Birthday to you, Kaley!! Much love. Xoxox,” one more chimed in.