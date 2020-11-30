Nina Serebrova Flaunts Cleavage & Derrière In Spotted Yellow Swimsuit

Cooler temperatures have not stopped Nina Serebrova from heating up her Instagram page with sultry snaps which feature her scantily clad. On Monday, the model kicked off the week with a series of sultry photos that saw her rocking a yellow swimsuit which showcased her fabulous figure.

Nina’s bathing suit was yellow with irregular-shaped black spots. The front had cups and a large opening which made it look like a bikini. The cups were triangular and put her ample cleavage on display. The opening plunged to her navel, and the number had straps wrapped around her abdomen, calling attention to her slim waist.

The update consisted of four pictures which captured Nina posing on a beach. According to the geotag, she was enjoying a day in the sun at Key Biscayne in Florida. A few palm trees dotted the area around her, and wispy clouds filled the sky.

The popular influencer wore her raven-hued hair down in loose waves, and she accessorized with layered necklaces and large hoop earrings.

Nina faced the camera in the first snapshot. She reclined on the side of one hip while also leaning on one hand. She gazed at the lens with a sultry expression while resting her other hand on her thigh.

In the second frame, Nina was in a similar position as the first picture, but she posed with one of her thighs crossed over the other, accentuating the curve of her hips. Sand on the sides and back of her thigh drew the eye to her toned legs.

The model put her hand to her head in the third photo, while she remained in a similar pose as the previous images. She gave the camera a pouty look while a section of her long hair fell over one of her shoulders.

With her back to the lens in the last slide, Nina flaunted her booty as she sat with her knees bent and her legs off to one side. Wearing a flirty expression on her face, Nina looked over her shoulder at the camera. The cheeky cut on the swimsuit flashed plenty of her derrière.

Nina’s fans seemed to enjoy the sizzling snaps and told her so.

“The most beautiful and the sexiest girl,” one admirer wrote.

“Oh wow you are looking so so beautiful as always Nina,” a second Instagram user commented.

“Nina never fails to cease us with her amazing beauty and gorgeousness,” a third comment read.

“Superb stunning gorgeous,” a fourth follower added.