Katelyn Runck Celebrates Mezcal Monday In A Sinfully Sexy Black Gown

Fitness model Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling duo of snaps in which she flaunted her flawless figure. The first picture was captured outdoors, and Katelyn stood in front of a large table surrounded by wooden chairs. Lush greenery was visible in the distance, although the background was blurred so that the focal point remained Katelyn’s tantalizing curves.

She showcased her fit physique in a black gown that had plenty of eye-catching details. The garment featured a low-cut neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and thin straps which extended over her shoulders, leaving her sculpted shoulders and arms on display. The dress was crafted from an opaque black fabric that hugged her curves, clinging to her shapely figure, before ending just an inch or so down her thighs.

There was an overlayer crafted from sheer mesh with a diamond-shaped pattern atop it, and though the underlayer ended at her thighs, the rest of the gown cascaded all thew ay to the ground. The peek-a-boo vibe gave the ensemble a seductive feel, and allowed Katelyn to show off her incredible legs.

She kept the accessories minimal, adding a pair of black and beige platform sandals and nothing else. A bottle of mezcal was placed on the table beside her, and her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls. She kept her gaze fixed on the camera, serving up a smoldering look.

She switched locations for the second image, perching at a rustic wooden table with a live edge side and a live edge bench to the right. She sat on the bench, legs crossed and curves on full display. She rested one forearm on the surface beside her, and placed the other hand on her knee as she posed for the image.

Katelyn’s followers couldn’t get enough of the steamy share, and the post racked up over 11,200 likes within one hour. It also received 563 comments in the same brief time span.

“Stunning babe,” one fan wrote simply.

“Oh my goddess, you’re always so classy and elegant,” another follower chimed in.

“Modeling isn’t as easy as it looks, but this woman is a pro. I’m pretty sure you could sell tube socks, toilet bowl cleaner, etc and nobody would bat an eye,” a third fan remarked.

“Gorgeous,” another follower commented, including a string of heart eyes emoji in the compliment.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn shared a sizzling duo of snaps taken while she was in Fargo, North Dakota. She flaunted her ample assets by going braless underneath a skintight gray bodysuit for a steamy look.