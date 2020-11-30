Australian Hottie Madi Edwards Snaps A Selfie In Sheer White Lingerie

Madi Edwards delighted her 761,000 Instagram followers this weekend with a steamy new selfie that saw her showing plenty of skin.

The eye-popping new addition to the Australian model’s feed was shared on Sunday, November 29. The image was taken selfie-style through the reflection of a mirror and saw the 25-year-old posing in a sparsely decorated room. She leaned up against the side of her bed, resting one hand on top of the mattress as she gazed at the screen of her cell phone to ensure that she would capture the photo at the perfect angle.

On a small nightstand next to her was a special boxed set of products from Bali Body — though the products hardly seemed to be the focus of her adoring fans.

Madi likely sent pulses racing as she touted the “Christmas bundle surprise” in a set of sheer white lingerie that left little to the imagination. The look included a balconette bra with a daringly low scoop neckline that showed off her ample cleavage and bronzed decolletage. It had underwire-style cups that sat slightly askew on her chest and teased a glimpse of underboob thanks to a small cutout that fell in the middle of the garment. The number also appeared to be strapless, treating the star’s audience to a look at her toned arms and shoulders.

The blond bombshell also sported a pair of matching lace panties for the selfie sesh. The garment boasted a daringly high-cut design that showed off her curvy hips and long, lean legs. It had a thin waistband with small metal accents that drew attention to her flat stomach and abs. Its satin straps sat high up on her hips, helping to accentuate her trim waist as well.

Madi opted to leave her blond locks down for the shot, parting them down the middle so they would fall to frame her face and striking features. She also sported a trendy gold necklace stack and a few dainty rings to give the look a hint of bling.

Many of Madi’s followers took some time to show their admiration for the sultry shot. It has earned over 11,000 likes and dozens of comments and compliments within less than a day’s time.

“Extremely beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Phew, that lovely body,” quipped another fan.

“Oh you’re gorg,” a third follower remarked.

“Smoking hot,” added a fourth admirer.

Madi is hardly shy about showing some skin on her Instagram page. Just last week, she showed off her bronzed figure in a minuscule checker-print bikini while relaxing by the ocean. That set of snaps also proved popular, earning nearly 23,000 likes and 190 comments to date.