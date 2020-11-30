WWE’s Lana Flaunts Sun-Tanned Body & Tugs On Her Tiny Pink Bikini Bottoms In Latest Instagram Photos

WWE superstar Lana – real name CJ Perry — recently shared some snaps of her lounging in the sun, much to the delight of her 3.7 million Instagram followers.

In the photos, the Monday Night Raw star posed on a comfortable white garden sofa that was surrounded with green bushes and a blue sky. Lana wore a tiny pink bikini that showed off her sun-kissed physique as she posed for several snaps.

The first image depicted Lana sitting with her legs crossed and resting her right arm on the sofa to keep herself balanced. “The Ravishing Russian” stared into the camera with a curious smile on her face while using her adjacent hand to twirl her wavy blond hair.

In the second upload, Lana kneeled down on the sofa and clutched onto the bottoms of her swimming attire, pulling them slightly outwards and upwards in the process. Her expression boasted another smile as she gazed wondrously into the lens.

The third image saw Lana positioned in a kneeling position once again. In this instance, however, she smiled in a more upbeat manner and extended her hand for the photographer — presumably her husband Miro — to hand her something.

In the final upload, the wrestler kneeled down and leaned forward toward the camera, trying to stop the photographer from taking any more snaps of her. She was laughing at the time, however, suggesting that she was having fun.

Lana engaged with her followers in the accompanying caption, inviting them to tell her how they were spending their days. This prompted many of them to hit the comments section, though most of her fans ignored the question and instead chose to compliment the blond bombshell’s bikini pictures.

“Miro is a lucky man,” gushed one of the wrestler’s many Instagram followers.

“Oh gosh! You’re almost falling out of that damn bikini,” gushed a second Instagrammer.

“Someone check on Miro! Lana is a babe,” a third Instagrammer wrote.

These sentiments were echoed throughout the comments section. While she plays a heel on WWE television, it’s clear that Lana is beloved by her admirers on social media.

Of course, the wrestler is prone to uploading images that go down a treat with her supporters. As The Inquisitr recently documented, she previously tantalized her admirers with a shot of her rocking a tight snake-print bodysuit.

“The Ravishing Russian” is also enjoying a run of success on Monday Night Raw, having won the match for her brand’s women’s team at the lastest Survivor Series pay-per-view.