Gisele Bundchen, 40, Flaunts Flawless Figure In Olive Bikini In Magical Moon Shot

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen almost touched the moon in her most recent Instagram share. The model rocked an itty-bitty bikini while standing beneath a full moon during the lunar eclipse. The photo sparked conversation among Gisele’s 16.5 million followers, who raced to view her update.

In her caption, Gisele asked her fans a rhetorical question. She wanted to know if what they were doing today would help them reach their goals tomorrow. She translated the same message into Portuguese, according to Google Translate.

Gisele Bundchen Flaunts Figure In Skintight Bikini

Gisele rocked an olive bikini that clung to her voluptuous curves. The top had classic triangle cups, allowing her to show off just a hint of sideboob. It appeared as if the bikini was mismatched wince the bottoms were darker but just as revealing. She flaunted her pert booty, slim hips, and trim thighs in the shot.

Both the top and the bottoms allowed Gisele to show off her chiseled abs. The mother-of-two showed off her age-defying waist that was still as tiny as in her modeling heyday.

Gisele brushed her dark blond hair backward. She allowed her tresses to tumble down her back in a messy cacophony of waves. She kept her accessories simple, wearing only a bracelet and her wedding band in the photograph.

Gisele Enjoys A Magical Moment

Gisele stood in a pool of water. On the shore, palm trees and a golden beach beckoned invitingly. But Gisele pointed to the moon.

It appeared as if Gisele could touch the orb, thanks to some clever photography, as she reached up to the sky. She threw her head back, put her other hand behind her frame, and leaned her upper body slightly forward. The result was a spectacular photo with the sun’s rosy hues were still visible in the distance.

The supermodel’s admirers inundated her with comments, likes, and emoji. This particular image has already racked up more than 293,000 views in two hours. She also received 1,327 remarks in the same timeframe.

“As stunning as ever, Gisele. You are the most beautiful woman in the world by far,” one fan waxed raved.

“Spectacular view of you and the ocean, my dear,” another quipped.

A third admirer waxed lyrical about the beauty and her spouse, Tom Brady.

“YES QUEEN. You are so beautiful and an amazing person. Most NFL players partners always harass the opposing team’s fans, but you always cheer your husband on in a classy respectful way and always have his back. You are a great example of a great role model!” they gushed.