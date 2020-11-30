‘The Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley Makes An Emotional Confession On Instagram, Receives Love From Dale Moss

Clare Crawley opened up about her personal life via her Instagram account this week. The Bachelorette star went in depth about her feelings in the caption of her most recent selfie and received a heartfelt message from her fiancé, Dale Moss, in doing so.

In the photo, Clare was sitting on top of a black padded stool with her legs folded in. She wore a pair of tight black leggings and a cropped mauve sweatshirt. The hood of the shirt was pulled up over her head as she held the phone out to capture the photo.

Clare wrote a lengthy caption for the pic. In her statement, she admitted that she has had a lot of ups and downs in her life, but that she always tries to stay positive through it all. She also claimed that she was going through a lot and reminded people that she is a real person, not the edited version of herself that fans see on social media or on television.

“I’m going through things, big and small,” Clare revealed, adding that no one should be passing judgment on other people’s lives.

The message comes just days after Clare revealed that she was spending the Thanksgiving holiday with her fiancé. The couple’s relationship started on reality TV when they first met on the set of The Bachelorette. Clare later claimed that it was love at first sight with Dale, whom she later left the show for.

The pair got engaged after only a few weeks of dating, and Clare turned over the Bachelorette reins to Tayshia Adams. That season is currently still airing on ABC.

Of course, Dale couldn’t let his future wife share the post without a sweet message of support.

“You are never alone and your strength, love and passion has and will continue to help so many out there who may be afraid to share their struggles. I love you.”

Many of Clare’s 996,000-plus followers followed suit and left inspiring and adoring comments about her and her emotional words.

“This is why so many girls and women (including myself) look up to you,” one follower wrote.

“Wishing you the best in life,” another gushed.

“Yes girl! Show up for yourself!” a third user stated.

“Amen mama!!!! We never know what someone is really going through! And so we should show compassion rather than judgment! Just like WE would want from a friend or stranger,” a fourth comment read.

While Clare’s reality TV journey with Dale may be over, fans can still keep up with the couple via their social media accounts.