‘Hamilton’ Rumored To Be The First Broadway Show To Reopen After COVID-19 Pandemic

Hamilton is rumored to be the first Broadway show to reopen since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered the Great White Way in March 2020, reported Page Six. The Lin-Manuel Miranda stage production is reportedly planning to open the doors to its home at the Richard Rodgers theater on July 4 and usher in a return to live theater in New York City.

Due to what will likely be a limited capacity of audience members in theaters, there is a legitimate fear that shows such as Hamilton will not be able to recoup their weekly losses moving forward. The aforementioned outlet reported that in order to help offset Hamilton‘s anticipated losses, it has been rumored that Lin-Manuel will reportedly take a pay cut. The writer and producer reportedly takes in $105,000 per week in royalties. When he performed the title role of Alexander Hamilton, he also received an actor’s salary, according to Business Insider.

Hamilton may be able to sustain itself even with limited ticket sales, wrote Page Six, due to its status as the Great White Way’s top-grossing musical.

Page Six reported that using the July 4th holiday is a historical tie-in which will likely be a slam-dunk for the production and hungry fans who have missed seeing live theater performances.

“In their heads, it’s all about being leaders in the theater community and blazing a trail…But the p.r. wouldn’t hurt, either. It’d be on the front pages of the paper,” claimed an insider to Page Six of the show’s return.

Virginia Sherwood / NBC

All Broadway productions officially closed on March 12 as part of an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus by limiting large gatherings. Worries about social distancing at the venues where these shows take place will likely continue, as many are small and people must be close to one another during performances and in gathering areas such as lobbies.

The New York Times reported that at the time of the official shutdown, there were 31 shows running, including eight still in previews. Another eight were in rehearsals and readying themselves for their official openings earlier this year.

The musical’s official site cites a return date for the production of May 30, 2021, as seen here.

Hamilton was featured as one of four productions that performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 26, alongside Mean Girls, Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, and Jagged Little Pill. The ensemble performed the song “The Schuyler Sisters.”

The theater community will also be highlighted in an NBC special titled One Night Only: The Best of Broadway, which will air Thursday, December 10, and will be hosted by Tina Fey.