‘Shadowhunters’ Star Emeraude Toubia Goes Braless & Poses With Legs Apart In A Revealing Leopard-Print Look

Emeraude wore a top with a tie front in her set of photos.

Shadowhunters star Emeraude Toubia looked scorching hot in the pair of pictures that she posted to Instagram on Sunday, November 29.

Emeraude, 31, stunned in a leopard-print ensemble that consisted of at least two pieces. Her outfit was crafted out of lightweight, textured fabric with a loose fit. The material featured a cream base color with amorphous, inky spots.

In her first photo, she buried the fingers of her left hand in her messy, jet-black curls. She fixed her heavy-lidded eyes on the camera and parted her pink lips in a sultry manner as she seemingly snapped a selfie. This shot only provided a glimpse of her outfit. The image was cropped close so that it cut her off right below her bust. Her creamy decolletage was on full display, thanks to the plunging design of her top’s neckline. The garment had short, fluttery sleeves.

In Emeraude’s second pic, it was revealed that her shirt was a crop top with a tie front. The adjustable closure was located a few inches below her perky bust, making it evident that she was not wearing a bra beneath the top.

Emeraude wore a matching sarong tied around her tiny waist. She sat with her legs spread apart, which exposed most of her left thigh. She held the sarong in place by resting her right hand between her legs. If she was wearing bottoms underneath the skirt-like garment, her left hand was hiding their only side that would be visible. A breeze blew a curled tendril of hair in front of her face as she stared directly at the camera.

The location of her photos was a cabana-style bar with a thatched roof and walls. She sat on a wooden stool in front of the round bar in the center of the structure.

Emeraude’s 2.9 million followers showed her pair of pics a lot of love by double-tapping them over 340,000 times. They also paid her plenty of compliments in the comments section, where “perfect” was a popular word used to describe her appearance.

“I love you hair, naturally beautiful!” read one message.

“Are you a human being or an angel????” wrote another admirer.

“So wild and gorgeous,” commented a third fan.

“The most beautiful woman on this earth,” gushed a fourth Instagram user.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Emeraude has also awed her fans by posing in a skimpy powder blue bathing suit. She often shares updates on Instagram, much to the delight of those who miss seeing her as Isabelle Lightwood on Shadowhunters. According to Deadline, she’ll star alongside Gina Rodriguez in one of her next big projects, a road trip comedy titled Like It Used to Be.