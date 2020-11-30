Mandy Rose Flaunts Cleavage While Wearing Just A Fur Coat In Latest Instagram Snap

WWE superstar Mandy Rose took to Instagram recently and delighted her 2.6 million followers with a stunning snap.

In the picture, the blond bombshell stood in a dark room with the shutters closed. However, an open door was visible in the background, letting in some light and providing a glimpse of a blue swimming pool and the surrounding walls outside.

It was Rose who commanded all of the attention, however. The image provided a close-up shot of her face and the ample amount of cleavage that she displayed. She wore a purple fur coat with nothing underneath, clutching it in both hands as she smiled for the camera.

Rose wore her platinum blond hair in a bob style, which accentuated her perfect facial features. In the accompanying caption, she revealed that she loved her look and credited Hermes for making her look beautiful.

The WWE star’s fans also appreciated the upload and agreed with the sentiment that she looked good. As of this writing, the image has received over 145,000 likes. Many of Rose’s admirers also took the time to drop a positive comment about her appearance.

“I love you so much, Mandy. I miss you on Monday night Raw,” gushed one Instagram user.

Rose was drafted to Monday Night Raw just before the recent draft. However, the superstar hasn’t been the main focus of the company’s women’s division since joining the red brand’s roster.

A second Instagrammer took the opportunity to try and get Rose’s attention, stating that it would make his day if she acknowledged him.

“Hello, angel. I may or may not fall off my bed if my all-time WWE crush replied to this comment. I hope you finally see this. Hope you’re having an amazing day and I love you so much,” he wrote.”

“Absolutely breathtaking as always… I love seeing your gorgeous eyes and magnificent beautiful smile. You are and always will be the most beautiful and sexiest woman in the world,” declared a third Instagram admirer.

While some of Rose’s followers want to see more of her on television every week, she has still kept them entertained through her recent social media uploads. The superstar is known for sharing some stunning images of herself wearing very little clothing.

As The Inquisitr recently documented, she recently shared a snap of herself relaxing on the sofa, wearing nothing but her underwear and a pair of socks. It’s one of several photos of a similar ilk that she’s released to the public lately.