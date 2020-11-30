Fitness Model Evgeniya Lvovna Squats In Sculpted Leggings: ‘Feeling Like Frozone’

Social media star Evgeniya Lvovna wowed her 1.2 million Instagram followers by posting a series of videos where she showcased her incredible figure and form while working out at the gym.

For the occasion, she wore a sports bra-and-leggings set in a pretty blue color palette that she joked reminded her of the super-suit worn by the character Frozone in Pixar’s The Incredibles. In fact, the Instagram model even quoted an iconic line from the movie in her caption.

The leggings featured a high-waisted silhouette which cinched around Lvovna’s midriff to accentuate her hourglass figure. The waistband had the brand name, Gymshark, printed along the elastic. The fabric consisted of a skintight spandex-like material which hugged her curves and showcased her chiseled legs. There were lighter blue panels around her posterior and the back of her hamstrings and darker ones along the side of her legs, giving a sculpted aesthetic to the leggings.

Flaunting her washboard abs, Lvovna paired the bottoms with a sports bra. It featured a racerback silhouette which exposed her toned shoulders and arms. In the front, the neckline was low and scooped to give fans a view of her décolletage. The fabric featured an ombre color pattern, with an aqua hue around the bottom that faded to white around the shoulder straps.

Lvovna completed the look with a pair of gunmetal gray ankle socks and black Keds-style sneakers. She styled her long wavy locks into a chunky braid and fastened it with a pink scrunchie. A few escaped wisps of hair artfully framed her face. Last but not least, she sported a medical face mask, adhering to COVID-19 mandates.

The first exercise that Lvovna completed was a front squat, made more challenging with a loaded barbell. Next came Romanian deadlifts followed by hip thrusts. The fourth video demonstrated Bulgarian split squats and last were Sumo squats.

Fans loved the new update and awarded the post over 18,000 likes and more than 235 comments.

“Fitness inspiration,” proclaimed one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with three red heart emoji.

“You’re doing well beautiful lady keep it up,” raved a second person.

“I wish my gym had her,” joked a third admirer.

“Happy weekend… Looking great! Keep up the good work,” wished a fourth, concluding the comment with both the hallelujah hands symbol and a thumbs up emoji.

