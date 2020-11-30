Miley Cyrus Reveals Underboob In Too Small Bikini Top To Perform ‘Golden G String’

Miley flashed showed plenty of skin.

Miley Cyrus gave fans an eyeful this weekend when she performed a track from her new album, Plastic Hearts. In a new video posted to her Instagram account late on November 29, Miley rocked a skimpy bikini top as she sang the sentimental song “Golden G String” acoustically for her Backyard Sessions.

Miley stunned in the bedazzled triangle top with thin strings that tied around her neck and back. The plain black number was covered in colorful flowers and appeared to be too small for her chest, revealing plenty of underboob.

She paired it with a grey pant suit, which was also covered with embellishments. The bottoms were high-waisted to highlight her slim waist and she draped the open jacket over her shoulders, pairing it with elbow-high black gloves with the same dangling beading.

During a poignant moment in the performance, Miley shared an important message about body confidence to match the lyrics in the track.

“They told me I should cover it. So I went the other way,” she sang as she dramatically took the jacket off.

The former The Voice coach showed off her bleached blond shag haircut and rocked bold makeup, including a bright red lip.

Miley sang as Andrew Wyatt played along on an acoustic guitar. The two sat in a tree painted in bright rainbow colors.

In the caption, the former Hannah Montana actress told her 116 million followers that her Backyard Sessions were “made [with] so much love.”

Plenty of fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“THIS SONG IS A MASTERPIECE,” one fan commented in all caps with a rainbow emoji.

“Probably my favorite on the album,” another wrote with a sparkle emoji.

“This song is one of the most beautiful songs ever written,” a third wrote.

“YESSSSS,” another comment read in all caps with a fire symbol.

The upload was a hit with her followers. It’s been viewed more than 1.4 million times, received 2,000-plus comments, and almost 280,000 likes.

The latest revealing display from the singer and actress came just days after she shocked her followers with a topless clip.

Last week, the “Midnight Sky” singer went braless in a risqué video posted to Instagram to promote her new album which showed her lifting up her t-shirt to flash her bare chest.

Miley wrote in the caption that her new release was available now and asked fans to tell her their favorite tracks in the comments.