‘Riverdale’ Star Lili Reinhart Exposes Chest In Unzipped Jacket For Artsy Photo Op

Lili Reinhart made a jaw-dropping return to her Instagram page on Sunday following a stretch of silence on the social media platform. The Riverdale star thrilled her 25.8 million followers with a stunning new photo that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

In the shot, Lili was seen sitting on a yellow velour armchair with brass stud accents. She slunk all the way down the ornate piece of furniture, lying her upper body across its cushion rather than its back while stretching her arms up to grasp one of its wings behind her. She wore a sultry expression across her face as photographer Sasha Samsonova snapped the image, pursing her lips in a sensual manner as she blissfully closed her eyes.

The room around her was pitch black aside from a single stream of sunlight that flooded in through a window and over her face, giving the snap an arty vibe.

The 24-year-old went casual for the photo op, though she steamed things up by rocking her ensemble in a racy manner. She wore what appeared to be a dark wash denim bomber jacket that was oversized, emphasizing her slender frame. A zipper spanned down the entire length of the piece, which Lili left completely open as she worked the camera to reveal that she was both shirtless and braless underneath. She held both sides of the garment in place over her chest to avoid violating any of Instagram’s nudity guidelines, however, an eyeful of her ample cleavage was still very much on display.

The Hustlers actress also looked to be wearing a pair of black pants, though the lighting made it difficult to be sure. The bottoms also boasted a baggy style as they bunched up slightly around her thighs, but still accentuated her killer curves in all of the right ways. They also had a high-rise waistband that sat right at her navel to help highlight her tiny waist and flat tummy.

The breathtaking image dazzled many of Lili’s followers, thousands of whom flocked to the comments section to show the celeb some love.

“Oh my god freaking gorgeous! i wish I could be as gorgeous and as confident as you,” one person wrote.

“UR MY IDOL,” commented another fan.

“Omg you are stunning,” a third follower remarked, adding two flam emoji to the end of her comment.

“Will never be over this!!!!” quipped a fourth admirer.

The upload has also racked up more than 2.8 million likes within just one day of going live.