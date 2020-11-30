Jon Gosselin’s Girlfriend Colleen Conrad Gushes In Anniversary Post: ‘Everyday I Love You More And More’

Jon Gosselin’s girlfriend Colleen Conrad gushed over the former reality television star in a sweet anniversary post. She shared that every day she loved him more after six years of togetherness. The tribute took place accompanied by a series of photographs shared on her Instagram page. These were liked over 1,000 times by not only her followers but the object of her affection as well.

Colleen posted three separate photographs taken on different occasions.

In the first image, Colleen and Jon posed in front of a body of water. The nighttime shot depicted the couple as they snuggled with one another. Colleen wore a summery dress and leaned into her beau, who wore a white T-shirt and wrapped his arms around her upper body and pulled her close to him.

The second photograph featured the twosome, who appeared to have a healthy glow as they smiled for the camera.

The final image appeared to have been captured during an evening out. The twosome cuddled with one another and smiled brightly.

In the caption of the post, Colleen claimed that the duo had endured a lot together, and she looked forward to the future.

Their fans agreed that Jon seemed to be glowing in the series of snaps and let their feelings be known regarding his future with his longtime girlfriend in the comments section of the share.

“Happy Anniversary. You both look so incredibly happy. You can tell what great partners you are. I hope you had the opportunity to relax and enjoy some time together! Thank you for sharing your happiness with us!” wrote one fan.

“I am so happy Jon found such an amazing woman! Obviously, I don’t know you but his smile shows everything! He deserves a good woman!” penned a second follower.

“I wish you all happiness. It is much deserved,” claimed a third Instagram user.

“You guys are too cute,” exclaimed a fourth fan.

Jon appears to have taken a hiatus from posting to his Instagram page. The last photograph he posted was on July 26 when the couple shared a delicious meal out, as seen here, at an Atlantic City, New Jersey, restaurant.

In May, he wished birthday greetings for his sextuplets Hannah and Collin, who live with him, and his other children, Leah, Joel, Alexis, and Aaden, who reside with his ex-wife Kate Gosselin. The couple is also parents to twin girls Mady and Cara.