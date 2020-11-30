Aleja Gomez Showcases Abs In Skimpy Underwear While Sitting On A Trampoline

Aleja Gomez showed off her sporty side in her most recent Instagram snap on Sunday. The gorgeous model flaunted her incredible curves as she rocked a revealing lingerie set that conformed to her body.

In the racy pic, Aleja looked hotter than ever while rocking a black and white underwear set. The skimpy black bra featured thick, white trim and clung snugly to her chest. It also included a square neckline that gave fans a peek at her abundant cleavage.

The matching panties hung low over her voluptuous hips and accentuated her flat tummy and six-pack abs in the process. The garment wrapped tightly around her slim waist and emphasized her muscular thighs as well. She accessorized the look with a gold chain around her neck and multiple bracelets on her wrist.

Aleja sat on her knees on top of a small trampoline for the shot. She leaned forward slightly and placed one arm at her side. The other arm came up so that the model could brush her fingers against her cheek. She tilted her head and closed her eyes while sporting a steamy expression on her face.

Behind her, a white wall could be seen. In the caption, Aleja told her fans that they were born to be real and not perfect.

She wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in loose waves that were pushed over her shoulder and fell down to her waist.

Aleja’s 636,000-plus followers didn’t waste any time showing their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 7,100 times within the first 15 hours. Her admirers also left over 120 remarks about the pic in the comments section during that time.

“You are really beautiful,” one follower stated.

“Sexy look & that hair is beautiful,” another declared.

“You look beautiful my love, take care of yourself a lot,” a third comment read.

“What a positive woman,” a fourth user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport revealing outfits in her online pics. She’s often seen posing in stunning bathing suits, teeny tops, tight dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Aleja recently grabbed attention when she opted for a barely there top that flaunted her chest, as well as a pair of skintight light-colored pants as she hit the town for a night out. That post was also a big hit among her followers. To date, it has pulled in more than 7,100 likes and 100 comments.