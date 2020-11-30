‘Love Island’s’ Megan Barton-Hanson Strips Down In Bathtub Photo With Glass Of Wine

The reality star sizzled in hot pink water with rose petals.

Megan Barton-Hanson showed plenty of skin in a sizzling new bathtub photo posted to Instagram over the weekend. The Love Island 2018 contestant and social media influencer put her flawless body on show for the snap as she stripped down and posed in hot pink water.

The sizzling upload showed the 26-year-old waist high in water as she put her right arm over her chest to cover her modesty while holding a glass of wine. She clutched it with her right hand, showing off small tattoos on her index and middle finger and a silver ring on her ring finger.

Megan had several red rose petals floating around her body, which stuck to her arms, and placed several cans of wine around the rim of the tub alongside a large, lit candle. Her geotag suggested that she was at home in London, United Kingdom.

The Kathy Burke’s All Woman star showed off plenty of her tanned décolletage as she bent her knees to reveal her toned legs.

She gave the camera a sultry look with her glossy, full lips slightly apart as her tanned skin glowed. She wore her long, blond hair in glamorous curls and piled much of it on top of her head to keep it out of the water.

In the caption, Megan revealed she’d teamed up with a wine company and was offering her 1.7 million followers the chance to win a year’s supply of alcohol. She tagged the brand’s official account on the photo as well as professional photographer Andrew Timms.

The snap was a hit, amassing over 74,000 likes, while plenty of fans entered the competition by tagging friends. It’s received more than 1,800 comments.

“Omg,” commented Geordie Shore star Holly Hagen with three heart eye face emoji.

“Beautiful lady,” another Instagram user wrote.

“How do i win a years supply of u,” a third jokingly asked.

“GORGEOUS,” another wrote in all caps.

As reported by Digital Spy, Megan returned to the headlines earlier this month over an awkward Instagram direct message exchange with Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ Scott Disick, though she’s no stranger to attracting attention.

Megan previously gave her friend and Celebs Go Dating co-star Lauren Goodger a hand while at Gatsby’s Drug Store in London after the former The Only Way Is Essex star almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction. Megan was spotted helping Lauren to pull her low-cut dress back up as the two headed out for the night.