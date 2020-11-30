Pia Mia Wears Crop Top & Ripped Jeans For Sunny Outing

Pia Mia took to Instagram to update her followers with a number of new snapshots of herself. The Guamanian singer and actress enjoys showing off her attire via the social media platform and opted for a casual look for her most recent post.

The “We Should Be Together” hitmaker stunned in a white crop top that displayed her decolletage and midriff. She teamed the ensemble with light blue jeans that featured a large rip down the left leg. Pia completed her outfit with white-and-gray lace-up sneakers and opted for a silver bag with a chain strap. She accessorized herself with a couple of necklaces, a gold ring, and a blue wristband. Pia rocked acrylic nails and styled her blond locks in pigtails.

The 24-year-old treated her followers to ten images within one upload.

In the first shot, the songstress took a selfie from a lower angle that showcased only half of her face. Above her appeared a cloudy blue sky with the sun peaking through.

In the next slide, Pia took a full-length pic in the mirror. She covered her face with her phone and wrapped herself up in a red tartan jacket, which she left unzipped.

In the fourth frame, Pia was captured outdoors while sitting on a bench. She gazed up behind her and showcased her side profile. The After We Collided actress wrapped her bag around her left shoulder and rested her hands in her lap.

In the seventh pic, Pia took a pic of her beverage and the book she was reading, Then She Was Gone.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 52,400 likes and over 260 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.1 million followers.

“You’re soooo gorgeous omg,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“I’m so obsessed with you,” another person shared.

“I know that you know that we know that you’re gorgeous,” remarked a third fan.

“I love u so f*cking much wtf,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for the entertainer. As reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a low-cut button-up crop top that featured a hint of lace detailing. Pia paired the look with baggy light blue jeans and black lace-up sneakers that had Nike’s iconic swoosh logo on the side. She wrapped a leather Louis Vuitton bag around her body and accessorized with a jeweled necklace and a watch. Pia sported her blond locks up but kept the sides down to frame her face.