Hilde Osland Shows Off Her Flawless Figure In A Seductive, Skintight Look

Norwegian knockout Hilde Osland tantalized her 3.8 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a simple yet sexy snap in which she showcased her hourglass shape. The photo was taken in front of a plain white wall, although some eye-catching trim was visible to her left. She rocked an ensemble from the brand Oh Polly, and tagged the label’s own Instagram page in both the picture itself as well as in the caption.

Hilde opted to wear a mini dress with a skintight fit and sexy silhouette. The garment had a scooped neckline that dipped low, showing off a serious amount of cleavage. Thin straps extended over her shoulders, leaving her arms bare, and another strap stretched across the top of her chest, framing her ample assets and drawing even more attention to her cleavage.

The entire garment was crafted from a material with a dark print that almost resembled an animal-print, albeit in different tones. The fabric clung to her slim waist before stretching back out over her shapely hips and thighs. The hem came to just a few inches down her sculpted stems, laving plenty of her legs on display. There was what appeared to be some kind of embellishment on one side of the skirt, as a bow was nestled right at the hem on her right leg.

Hilde kept the look relatively minimal, adding just a few accessories to complete the ensemble. She wore a delicate bangle bracelet on one wrist, as well as a ring on the same hand. She also had in a pair of earrings that caught the light as it streamed through a nearby window.

Hilde’s long blond locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous waves, with several strands framing her flawless features. She gazed directly at the camera, looking stunning and seductive, and a soft smile played across her plump pout. She positioned both her hands in front of her, joining them as she posed for the sizzling shot.

Her followers couldn’t get enough, and the update racked up over 18,300 likes as well as 310 comments in just 37 minutes of going live.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a string of heart emoji.

“Looking beautiful as ever,” another follower chimed in.

“What a way to start the week! Looking stunning as always Hilde,” a third fan remarked.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Hilde shared a smoking-hot trio of snaps in which she paired a powder blue bodysuit with some gray sweatpants for a casual yet sexy look. She added several accessories, including a chunky chain necklace, sunglasses, and a large Louis Vuitton bag as she posed outside in the sunshine.