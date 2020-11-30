Nazanin Mandi Looks Very Glam Wearing Fur Coat While Going Barefoot

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The model enjoys showing off her outfits via the social media platform and is also a celebrity ambassador for fashion brand Missguided.

Mandi, who is married to R&B singer Miguel, stunned in an oversized white fur jacket that fell above her upper thigh. She didn’t show off any other visible clothing and went barefoot for the occasion. Mandi opted for short nails and kept the accessories to a bare minimum, wearing small dangling earrings. She appeared to be going for a rhinestone eye makeup look and styled her curly dark shoulder-length hair down.

The 34-year-old treated her followers to three images and one video within one upload.

In the first shot, Mandi was captured raising her left leg while holding onto her coat. She tilted her head up slightly and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, the former R U the Girl contestant was snapped closer up while holding her cat with both hands. Mandi left her jacket to hang off her left shoulder and flashed a huge smile, showing off her pearly whites.

In the third and final frame, she linked both her hands together and kept her garment hanging off her shoulder.

In the tags, Mandi credited the photographer Nadia Moham and photographer Aja Hitomi.

For her caption, she treated fans to a code that will allow them to get a discount via the Missguided website.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 19,200 likes and over 300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“You and your cat are so ICONIC,” one user wrote.

“Your kitty is the best!! What a cute pic of the two of you. You’re always so beautiful,” another person shared.

“Whew chile!!! KEEP GLOWING Sis!! Happy Sunday,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous flame emoji.

“NAZ YOU ARE PERFECT,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Mandi. As reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a sheer black lace top with long sleeves that showcased her bra of the same color underneath. Mandi tucked the item of clothing into her high-waisted black leather pants that appeared to be tight-fitted. She accessorized with dangling heart-shaped earrings and what is seemingly her wedding ring. Mandi wore her signature curls down and posed on her knees for the five-photo upload.