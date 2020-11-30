‘DWTS’ Pro Sasha Farber Shares A Photo Of His New Best Friend In Touching IG Post

Dancing with the Stars pro Sasha Farber posted a photo of his new best friend in a touching Instagram post shared with his 384,000 followers. The Season 29 finalist uploaded a series of images and wrote about his childhood and the one friend he had that he could always rely on, a German Shepherd dog. Now, as an adult, he’s achieved his childhood dream of finding another best pal.

Sasha posted a slideshow which introduced fans to his new four-legged friend, as well as three older snapshots where he was seen as a child with his family dog.

In the first snap, Sasha stood in the street as he held two leashes — one which held his and wife Emma Slater’s pooch Ruby and the other attached to Grinchy. He noted in the caption that as a child living in Australia, he loved his dog and always wanted one when he was an adult and had his own home. In the new photograph, Sasha revealed that he had realized his goal.

He had a big smile on his face, which was partially covered by a pair of sunglasses. Sasha was dressed casually in a white t-shirt over which he wore a black jacket. He added tan pants, black socks and Adidas slides to complete his look. Behind him, yellow leaves were scattered in the street.

In the three following photographs, Sasha was seen as a young boy in front of his home with his beloved childhood pal. He was captured as he reached out to his pooch and played with him, holding a large stick in an outdoor area. A look of pride was on the young Sasha’s face as he interacted with his pet.

Fans of the beloved dancer — who was paired with One Day at a Time star Justina Machado and achieved a fourth-place finish behind celebrities Nelly, Nev Schulman, and mirrorball winner Kaitlyn Bristowe — appeared thrilled for the family’s newest member.

“Awww I’m so happy for you! Grinchy is absolutely adorable! Grinchy is such a cute name! I love his name it’s so unique and definitely suits him! I’m so happy Ruby finally has a brother as well!” wrote one fan.

“What a beautiful German Shepard. They are fun, protective, and very loyal. Congratulations,” penned a second follower.

“Ruby is not impressed,” joked a third Instagram user.

“He looks like Ruby’s big brother, how wonderful for you and Emma, what a lovely family,” added a fourth fan.