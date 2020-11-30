Allie Auton Drops It Low In Unique ‘Scrunchie’ Pants & Flaunts Her Booty

Blond bombshell Allie Auton stunned her 595,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling double update in which she flaunted her curves. The photos were captured in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, as the geotag indicated, and Allie was perched at the bottom of a long flight of stairs.

The stairs had subtly patterned steps with illuminated segments below, creating a gorgeous effect. Each side of the wide staircase featured glass panels and a wooden railing, although the focal point remained Allie’s tantalizing figure.

In the first shot, she turned so that her back was almost entirely to the camera, showing off the view of her ensemble from behind. She rocked a pair of high-waisted trousers in a nude hue, and the material stretched over her toned thighs and shapely hips, fitting her like a glove. The garment featured ruched detailing all over, from across her peachy posterior to along the sides of her thighs and calves. The textured embellishments accentuated her curves, and the bottoms extended all the way to her ankles.

She paired the statement pants with a simple black cropped top that consisted of little more than a horizontal band stretching across her back, and two thin straps extending over her shoulders. Her blond locks tumbled down her back in soft waves, and she finished with a few accessories. She had a bracelet on one wrist, and also added a few inches to her height with a pair of strappy black stiletto heels.

For the second image she spun around to face the camera, showing off a few additional details of her look. Her pants had ruched detailing along the front as well, highlighting her toned stomach, and the crop top showed off a serious amount of cleavage. A straight neckline stretched over her ample assets, and the garment ended right at the bottoms of her breasts, leaving a hint of underboob on display.

She also added a pair of large hoop earrings and a delicate golden pendant necklace. She tugged at the waistband of her bottoms in the second shot, and had a soft smile on her lips as she gazed at something off in the distance.

Allie’s followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 8,000 likes as well as 79 comments within just four hours of going live.

“Wow,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“You are a whole mood,” another follower chimed in.

“You are literally so beautiful,” a third fan remarked.

“Stunning as always gorgeous,” yet another commented.

