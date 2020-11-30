Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Lists Breathtaking Beverly Hills Estate For $85 Million As He Makes NYC His Home Base

The 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' star is letting go of his West Coast dream home as he spends more time in the Big Apple.

Ryan Seacrest has reportedly listed his massive Beverly Hills estate for sale with an eye-popping price tag.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan and American Idol host, 45, is poised to make a massive profit on the home he purchased for $39 million in 2012, according to a new report from TMZ.

Sources told the outlet that Seacrest has listed the mansion for a whopping $85 million after purchasing it for less than half that price and then buying an adjacent property for $2 million less than a decade ago.

The compound includes a 9,000 square foot main house which has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a living room with 22-foot ceilings, and a gourmet chef’s kitchen. There’s also a spa, movie theater, gym, an outdoor pizza oven, and a meditation garden located on the lavish property. The listing is with celebrity realtor Kurt Rappaport.

The lucky buyer of Seacrest’s mansion will snag a dwelling that has housed several A-list owners in its past. Seacrest actually bought the property from talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, who bought it from Will & Grace creator Max Mutchnick. The TMZ source revealed that Mutchnick contacted Seacrest after he bought the house with an offer to help him complete a redesign that he had never finished, and they made it happen.

Seacrest will reportedly still commute to Los Angeles to work on American Idol but is seemingly making New York his home base due to his year-round day job on the morning chatfest, Live. The site noted that he will likely have a smaller L.A. pad for his quick trips to the West Coast going forward.

It’s rather surprising that Seacrest is parting ways with his Beverly Hills dream home. During the first coronavirus lockdown earlier this year, it was reported that he was looking to permanently stay in California after getting used to living there full-time while doing his Live broadcast from the West Coast.

A source told Closer Weekly. that the TV and radio personality loves Los Angeles and misses its more laid-back lifestyle when he is in the Big Apple.

“He has nothing against New York, but he feels that he was healthier in L.A.,” the insider said.

Earlier this year, Closer Weekly revealed that Seacrest has been residing in a 9,500 square foot townhouse in a posh Manhattan neighborhood. The $75,000 per month pad is located near his co-host Kelly Ripa’s house and features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a master suite which spans the entire third floor.