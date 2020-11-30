Gabby Epstein Snaps A Sultry Selfie While Clad In A Semi-Sheer Lace Lingerie Set

Gabby Epstein started the workweek right, flaunting her killer figure in a sexy lingerie set which did her nothing but favors. The post was added to her feed on November 30, and it’s already been generating a ton of buzz from her 2.4 million fans.

The sizzling shot was snapped selfie-style and captured Gabby posed in front of a mirror with a gold frame. She appeared to be in a bedroom, and there was a bed with a tufted white headboard behind her. The piece of furniture was decorated with a matching blanket, and the walls of the room were painted an off-white color. Gabby posed next to a clear vase which was filled with yellow flowers, and she held a bouquet of white blooms in her right hand. She held the opposite hand near the side of her face, gazing into the camera to ensure she captured the perfect shot.

Gabby pursed her lips and shot a sultry stare into the lens. The model popped her hip to the side, crossing one leg over the other and showing off her bombshell curves. A tag in the post indicated that her sexy choice of apparel was from Lounge Underwear. She opted for a lacy white set with pops of yellow, giving it a cheerful vibe. The bra was constructed of a semi-sheer fabric which allowed her to tease her skin underneath. Its cups were trimmed with scalloped edges, and the underwire helped to enhance her ample assets.

Gabby teamed the bra with a pair of matching skimpy bottoms. The waistband featured an elegant, scalloped lace which hit a few inches below her navel, allowing her to showcase her trim abs in their entirety. It had thin, string sides stretched over her hips, highlighting her slim waist and frame. The high-cut design of the garment also treated fans to a view of her bronzed thighs.

She pulled her long, blond locks halfway back, with a few loose curls that tumbled over her shoulders. Gabby added a thin gold necklace and a pair of hoop earrings as her only visible accessories.

It has not taken long for her audience to take notice of the sexy post, and it’s amassed more than 39,000 likes and 250-plus comments.

“How are y so perfect pretty girl,” one Instagrammer asked.

“You look pretty beautiful. That body is so perfect,” a second user raved, adding a series of pink hearts.

“Hey you looking gorgeous,” another devotee gushed.

“Good Night Dear Young Beautiful Lady, Sweet Dreams,” a fourth admirer wrote, adding a set of flames.