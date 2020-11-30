Lexy Panterra Rocks Silver Bra & Eye-Catching Bandanna-Print Jacket For Latest Instagram Post

Lexy Panterra took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The entertainer is no stranger to wearing eye-catching attire and is using the social media platform to show off another one of her outfits.

Panterra stunned in a shimmery silver bra with sheer plastic straps. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and a hint of her midriff. She wrapped herself up in a multicolored bandanna-print jacket that had a hood. Panterra left the attire to hang off her shoulders and rocked long acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of light blue polish. She accessorized herself with a thin nose ring, rings, large hoop earrings, and a necklace featuring an “Alexis” pendant. Panterra styled her wavy brunette hair down with a middle part and appeared to be going for a casual look.

The 31-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured in front of a plain white wall with one hand raised to the side of her face. Panterra tilted her head down and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, the rapper put up her hood and sported a hand over the head pose. She tilted her face to the right and showcased a hint of her profile.

In the third frame, Panterra flashed a smile and showed off her sparkly tooth.

In the fourth and final frame, she held both her hands to the side of her cheeks and stared at the camera with a soft look.

In the tags, Panterra credited the user “agesimagery” for the photograpghy.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 41,700 likes and over 310 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.6 million followers.

“Super beautiful and gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“Literally the most stunning girl ever,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“oh how your smile lights up a room and more,” remarked a third fan.

“The perfect woman does exist,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Panterra. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a crop top that featured a pink-and-black graphic print across the front that said “trophy” for her “Rockstar” music video. The influencer teamed the look with a g-string and tiny white Nike shorts while sporting her sporting dark hair in a ponytail with a full fringe.