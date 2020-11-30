Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel Spreads Legs In Bed In Tiny Bikini: ‘Sunday Vibes’

Candice left almost nothing to the imagination in her minuscule swimwear.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel left almost nothing to the imagination in a new NSFW bikini photo. The lingerie model appeared in a risqué shot shared on Instagram over the weekend by her own swimwear line, Tropic of C.

The South African supermodel lay back in bed wearing a barely there string bikini. She posed barefoot with her toned legs spread apart and her left foot resting on her right. She lifted one arm and rested it on her head while propping herself up with her other elbow.

The brown swimwear perfectly complemented her glowing tan and revealed almost all of her fit and toned body. It was made up of high-waisted string bottoms which sat in line with her navel to highlight her abs and featured large bows tied over her slim hips.

Candice paired it with a wrap-around top in the same color. It had straps crisscrossed over her torso and tied into a bow on the side of her tummy, with two minuscule triangles over her chest to reveal plenty of skin.

The 32-year-old supermodel styled her long, blond hair in beachy waves which cascaded down her back. She wore a seriously sexy and sultry look, her lips together as she gazed at the camera.

Candice accessorized with a thin gold necklace featuring a round pendant and a shell anklet.

The mom of two posed on top of white sheets and two pillows on a double bed with a rusted metal headboard.

In the caption, Tropic of C wrote about Candice’s “Sunday vibes” in the snap and encouraged their followers to take advantage of its annual sale.

The photo caused quite a stir. It received thousands of likes, and the comments section was flooded with messages.

“WOW!!!” one person wrote in all caps with several explosion emoji.

“So in love,” another user commented with three red hearts.

“MOOD,” another admirer wrote, also in all caps, with two hearts and three fire symbols.

Others commented with additional fire and heart emoji.

But this isn’t the first time Candice has put on a risqué display in a minuscule bikini on Instagram. Last week, she posed with her legs spread again to model another swimwear look from her collection.

In two previous photos shared to her account, Candice lay back with her legs spread in an equally tiny red snakeskin-print two-piece, as she struck two sexy poses on a weathered chaise lounge.