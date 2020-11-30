‘The Undoing’ Finale Has Famous Fans In A Frenzy, Nicole Kidman Shares Their Excitement On IG

The finale of HBO’s The Undoing has fans in a frenzy, including some very famous names who are wondering aloud about the series. The story follows a husband and wife played by Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, whose happy life crumbles as they find themselves embroiled in a mystery. The series, which ended its first season on November 29, drew a lot of commentary in a Twitter thread posted by Insecure actress Issa Rae.

Kerry Washington, who also captured viewer attention in HBO’s Big Little Lies, was one of the first to respond to Issa’s initial comment that the show was the perfect Thanksgiving binge. She tweeted that her mom made several family members write down who they thought the killer was and locked the notes away until after the finale. Yvette Nicole Brown also shared her views on the series in the thread.

Nicole took to her Instagram story and posted comments where celebrities such as Travis Scott, Caroline Radziwill, Kourtney Kardashian, Ava DuVernay, Ellie Kemper, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Ashley Benson spoke of their affection for the thriller.

Nicole posted a video where she thanked viewers for watching and responding to the show. She said she loved reading fan theories and responses throughout the season. The actress, who looked lovely in a light blue blouse with thin, black tie detail at the neckline, told viewers to stay tuned and “hold on tight.”

Viewers quickly responded to the actress’s above post and watched it over 352,000 times.

“Cannot wait! So. Many. Theories,” claimed one follower.

“Just binged watched all 5 episodes this afternoon. SOOOO GOOD! I guessed their son from the beginning. I kinda hope I’m wrong,” penned a second fan.

“So excited but also sad it’s the last episode unless of course there’s a season 2. It’s definitely been one of the best programs and had me hooked in the first 10 minutes,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“I’m sacrificing work for this!” said a fourth fan.

The six-part limited series starred Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as Grace and Jonathan Fraser. In one night, a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations upended their perfect existence. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family. The Undoing also starred Edgar Ramirez, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Matilda De Angelis, Lily Rabe, Noma Dumezweni, Noah Jupe, Sofie Grabol, and Donald Sutherland.