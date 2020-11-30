Vicky Pattison Dazzles In Short Sparkly Silver Dress For Festive Snap

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The TV personality is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and treated her followers to three images within one upload.

The 32-year-old stunned in a sparkly silver that featured long loose-fitted sleeves. The item of clothing was relatively low-cut and displayed her decolletage. The attire fell above her upper thigh and showcased her curvy shape. Pattison rocked acrylic nails and styled her long, wavy brunette hair down with a middle part.

She was captured from the thighs-up next to a lit-up Christmas tree. Pattison placed one hand on her hip and appeared to be holding onto a mini silver clutch purse with a small black leather strap. She gazed to her left with a smile and showed off her pearly whites.

In the next slide, Pattison wore a sleeveless flesh-colored top that was tucked into her high-waisted black skirt. She kept her locks down for the occasion and posed in front of a plain red backdrop.

Pattison stared directly in front with a radiant smile and was clearly glowing. She linked both her hands together and pushed some of her hair in front of her right shoulder.

In the third and final frame, Pattison opted for a knitted jumper with a turtle neck. She teamed the ensemble with tight black leather pants and lace-up boots of the same color.

Pattison was snapped on a wooden stool in front of a white wall. She held onto the turtle neck with both hands and was seemingly laughing while the snap was being taken.

In the tags, Pattison credited Quiz Clothing for her garments, Krystal Dawn for her makeup, Carl Bembridge for her hair, and Rebecca Spencer for her photography.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 14,100 likes and over 110 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.6 million followers.

“You are a legend! So real! So normal! And just gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“You’re so gorg!! LOVE this collection so much,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Love the silver dress!!! So pretty!!! Hair up with a nice diamond choker, oh how gorgeous for Christmas,” remarked a third fan.

“Wow you are stunning so beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous red heart emoji.

Looking very glam is nothing new for Pattison. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a button-up denim dress while enjoying some candy in her kitchen.