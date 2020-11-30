Winnie Harlow Rocks Tiny Bikini And Unbuttoned Shorts To Cuddle Dad: ‘Daddy’s Lil Girl’

The Victoria's Secret model sizzled in a barely there two-piece as she hugged her dad.

Winnie Harlow showed her love for her dad on Instagram over the weekend as she shared a new and throwback photo of herself and her father on Instagram. The Victoria’s Secret model proved she’s still a Daddy’s girl in the November 29 upload as she gave him a hug while wearing a skimpy bikini.

For the first photo, Winnie perched on the side of his white sun lounger and leaned on his torso. She placed her hand on his chest while he wrapped his arms around her. The two turned to look at the camera and gave matching coy smiles in front of the calm, blue ocean.

The supermodel rocked a barely there skimpy black-and-white zebra-print bikini top with a string tie over her chest and over her shoulders.

She paired it with matching bottoms that sat well below her naval and peeked through her tiny unbuttoned white shorts, which had frayed edges and revealed all of her toned thighs.

The star accessorized with several gold necklaces and rings, a gold bracelet, and large hoop earrings. She wore a white sun hat over her dark pixie cut.

The second snap was a throwback of the two 20 years ago when Winnie was a child. They sat on the sofa together, and the now 26-year-old held a doll on her lap as her father put his arm around her.

In the caption, Winnie confirmed the new photo was taken recently in Jamaica when she spent some time with her parents.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise, with many pointing out how youthful her parent still looks.

“Nah how your dad look younger in 2020 that’s wild #Respectfully,” one person commented.

“So adorable!!!” another wrote.

“Why your father not aging,” another asked with a fire and strong arm emoji.

“Your dad has literally not aged one bit!!” a fourth commented.

The upload has brought in close to 900 comments and more than 364,000 likes.

The latest peak at her bikini body came after Winnie posed in a two-piece with the other man in her life, her boyfriend Kyle Kuzma, for a series of Instagram photos earlier this month.

Winnie straddled the Los Angeles Lakers basketball player in several steamy snaps as they seemingly vacationed together. One showed the former America’s Next Top Model star on top of the athlete in a swimming pool as they shared a kiss, while she also flashed her booty as he gave her a piggyback.