Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Says ‘Happy Anniversary To My Hunnie’ With Romantic Gatsby-Themed Wedding Video

Former Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wished her “hunnie” Jionni LaValle a happy anniversary with a throwback video to their 2014 romantic Great Gatsby-themed wedding. The couple, who met during the second season of the MTV reality television show, celebrated their dedication to one another with a stunning church ceremony and lavish reception that was captured in the clip Nicole shared with her 13.7 million Instagram followers, who have viewed it over 560,000 times thus far.

The tribute began with the couple dancing in the center of the floor during their reception at The Venetian, a venue located in Northern New Jersey.

Jionni twirled his wife in the center of a floor that was lightly covered with smoke for a dramatic effect. She wore a custom Ines Di Santo gown named “Elite” reported Bridal Reflections. The gown was a strapless silk taffeta mermaid which was made detachable to reveal a mini dress that Nicole later wore as she danced the night away with her guests. She wore a rhinestone and pearl headband with a small veil on the right side of her head and long, lace sleeves that ran the length of her lower arm.

At one point, the couple separated during their dance. Encircled by hundreds of onlookers, Nicole ran to her husband in tribute to the iconic scene in the film Dirty Dancing where Patrick Swayze lifted Jennifer Grey over his head. Instead, Jionni laughed and turned away. Nicole shook her head as their guests laughed.

Nicole’s three female Jersey Shore co-stars were a part of her bridal party which numbered 30+ members. These included Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, who were some of the first to congratulate her in the comments section of the post for her special day.

Nicole and Jionni also had two special guests on hand that day to help them celebrate, 2-year-old son Lorenzo and 2-month-old daughter Giovanna. The children, now 8 and 6 respectively, welcomed a third sibling, brother Angelo, in 2019.

Nicole’s fans adored the glamourous video throwback. They shared their feelings in the comments section of the post.

“You guys really do make a good looking duo. I love that you took the time to post this and express your love of him,” said one fan, to which Nicole replied “always.”

“The little Dirty Dancing moment at the end was so cute,” remarked a second follower.

“I love watching this every year – so glad you found your guido Snooki. Congrats on your anniversary and to many more!” penned a third Instagram user.

“Congratulations… keep your family #1,” wrote a fourth fan.