Leigh-Anne Pinnock Models Low-Cut Leather Dress From Her ASOS Style Edit

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who is one-fourth of the successful British girl group Little Mix, took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The singer has collaborated with fashion brand ASOS with her own Style Edit and is using the social media platform to model the items.

In the first shot, the “Shout Out to My Ex” chart-topper stunned in a low-cut gray blazer that featured black detailing and two pockets. Pinnock didn’t wear any visible clothing underneath and displayed her decolletage. She paired the ensemble with tiny shorts that fell above her upper thigh. Pinnock completed the outfit with black ankle boots that gave her some extra height. She styled her straight brunette shoulder-length hair down with a middle part. Pinnock kept the accessories to a bare minimum and wore a necklace.

The songstress was captured from head-to-toe in front of a record player and vinyl LPs. She was seemingly snapped walking while gazing directly at the camera lens with a fierce look.

In the next slide, Pinnock wore a black crop top with long sleeves. The attire showcased her toned midriff and was paired with high-waisted light blue jeans that had large rips just below the knee area. She opted for white socks and sported her long curly locks down.

Pinnock was photographed standing up on a bed with a mouth-open expression. She looked down and raised both her arms beside her.

In the third frame, the BRIT Award winner slayed in a low-cut, long-sleeved black leather dress that showcased her incredible legs. Pinnock teamed the ensemble with lace-up heels of the same color that displayed her toes. She scraped back her hair and kept her nails short for the occasion.

In the span of 21 hours, her post racked up more than 205,000 likes and over 1,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.2 million followers.

“YESSS so proud of you, you fashion queen,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes.

“IT’S THE FACT YOUR LIVING YOUR DREAM AND PUSHING YOURSELF I ACTUALLY LOVE YOU SO MUCH IM SO PROUD,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“How could we get over this!? Like it’s just iconic,” remarked a third fan.

“Stunning Queen. The collection is as awesome as you are. I love you so much,” a fourth admirer commented.

This year, Little Mix hosted the MTV Europe Music Awards. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Pinnock wowed in a strapless white dress with a black print all over at the ceremony. The entertainer matched the look with long gloves and rocked stilettoes that had see-through heels.