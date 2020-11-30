Kelly Gale Shows Off The Back Of Her Cheeky Bikini While Posing In Front Of Tall Cliffs

Kelly posed on her toes beside a pool.

On Sunday, November 29, Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale shared a new bikini pic with more than one stunning view on her Instagram page.

Kelly, 25, was pictured posing outdoors in a desert setting. The background of her shot included a distant towering cliff face pocked with a few small, cave-like holes. The breathtaking natural formation featured a blend of red, gray, and white rock.

A few scrubby plants grew around the man-made structure that the model had seemingly just made use of. She stood beside a square spa surrounded by angular stone steps. A few white cushions had been placed on them to provide comfortable seating. Kelly posed near the water’s edge. She got up on her toes to emphasize the length of her lissome legs, which vied for attention with her peachy derriere. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner rocked a string bikini that included a pair of cheeky bottoms with side ties. The white garment was soaking wet, so its scanty back panel clung to her posterior.

She stood with her legs stepped apart and her body angled so that most of the photo’s focus was on her back. However, a sliver of one of her halter top’s cups could be seen, revealing that it featured a white-and-brown pattern.

She accessorized with a gold bracelet and small dangle earrings. Her silky black hair was pulled up in a topknot. She allowed her arms to hang at her sides while she arched her back and turned her head to gaze at the camera with her alluring dark eyes. The position of her face highlighted her high cheekbones. Her pillowy lips were parted just a bit, making her expression look sensual. The model’s smooth skin glistened with water droplets, indicating that she’d recently taken a dip.

The location of the photo appeared to be the Amangiri luxury resort in Canyon Point, Utah. As reported by The Inquisitr, TikTok star Addison Rae visited the isolated hotel last month. She posted a pair of bikini pics taken beside the same pool on her Instagram account.

Kelly’s own vacation pic proved to be popular with her 1.4 million Instagram followers. It accumulated over 51,000 likes, and her online audience flocked to the comments section to express their favorable opinions of it.

“Wow that view,” read a message that included a grouping of three heart-eye emoji.

“The most beautiful angel in the world,” another fan chimed in.

“You’re so deliciously perfect,” commented a third devotee.

“Kelly is definitely ‘The Body’!” declared a fourth admirer.