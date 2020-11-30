Ryan Seacrest Rocks Gucci Mickey Mouse Sweater & Full Beard Ahead Of ‘Disney Holiday Singalong’

The ABC host got festive ahead of the musical holiday special.

Ryan Seacrest paid tribute to Mickey Mouse – and the magic of the holiday season – in a new Instagram share.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan star, 45, posted a photo to his social media page as he celebrated the upcoming Disney Holiday Singalong, which he is set to host on ABC on Monday, November 30. In the pic, Seacrest wore a crewneck green Mickey Mouse sweater that featured multiple images of the Disney mascot surrounded by embroidered stars.

In the pic, the popular TV host looked like Christmas exploded around him as she gazed at a loaded holiday tree that was covered in brightly-colored decorations, white lights, and gold garland, with three blue ornaments prominently in the front. A Mickey Mouse stocking could be seen hanging from the fireplace mantle behind Seacrest as he paused for a quiet moment with a lit candle nearby.

Seacrest captioned the post with a play on the classic holiday tale, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, as he plugged the upcoming ABC special.

In the comments section, some of Seacrest’s more than 5 million followers reacted to his Christmasy look, with many zeroing in on his festive sweater. The sweater is part of the Gucci x Disney line that was launched earlier this year. The pricey pullover also comes in red and retails for $1,400, per Us Weekly

‘That sweater is so good!” wrote one fan.

“I wish I had that sweater for Christmas,” another added.

Other commenters remarked on Seacrest’s beard, with some saying they loved his facial hair.

Seacrest has been making headlines for his bushy beard, which is a stark departure from the clean-cut, bare-faced look he boasted for so many years. Last month, he was compared to the bearded character from the Brawny paper towel ads.

A few other fans were confused by Seacrest’s tree — or at least the three oversized balls that hung on the front of it.

“You might need to move the blue Christmas ornaments,” one person advised the American Idol host.

“What do the 3 Big blue ornaments represent??” another asked. ‘Tree looks great otherwise.”

In addition to Seacrest’s stylish sweater and his wild Yuletide decor, the Disney Holiday Singalong will feature appearances by Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Ciara, Chloe x Halle, pro dancers Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough, Adam Lambert, Pink, BTS, and more, per TV Guide. The casts of the musicals The Lion King, Aladdin, and Frozen will also present a tribute to Broadway.