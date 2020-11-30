Melanie C Looks Phenomenal In Crop Top & Pale Blue Pants For ‘You’ Magazine

Melanie C, also known as Sporty Spice, took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The British singer recently did a shoot for You magazine and looked nothing short of incredible. Melanie used the social media platform to show off the drop-dead gorgeous pics.

In the first shot, the “Never Be the Same Again” chart-topper stunned in a yellow tank top with a one-shouldered black garment over the top. She showed off her cross tattoo on her left arm as well as her decolletage. Melanie styled her wavy brunette bob down with a middle part for the occasion.

She was captured in front of a plain backdrop close up. Melanie gazed directly at the camera with a soft expression and her lips slightly parted.

In the next slide, the BRIT Award winner was snapped on a white stool in an all-black ensemble.

Melanie wore a tank top with thin straps and wrapped herself up in a silky shirt that she left unbuttoned. She completed the look with loose-fitted pants and high heels.

The songstress left the long-sleeved shirt to hang off her shoulders while she gazed down with a smile. Melanie raised one hand to the side of her face and rested one foot on the legs of the seat.

In the fourth slide, she rocked a white crop top that had designer DNKY written across the bottom in black capital letters. Melanie showed off her toned midriff and paired the outfit with high-waisted pale blue pants. She oped for a long pale pink coat and footwear that showcased her pedicured toes that were painted with polish.

The Spice Girl was captured from head-to-toe with both her arms resting beside her. Melanie stared at the camera lens with a fierce expression while parting her legs open.

For her caption, she expressed the photoshoot was “one of the most fun shoots” from this year. The hitmaker also credited the photographer Arved Colvin-Smith, her makeup artist Bekki Mitch, hairstylist Brady Lea, director Ester Malloy, fashion stylist Ester Malloy, and editor Jo Elvin.

In the span of 21 hours, her post racked up more than 35,000 likes and over 840 comments, proving to be very popular with her 742,000 followers.

“Love it.. you look stunning babes,” one user wrote.

“I love you more than anything!!!! u look gorgeous,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN IN THE WHOLE WORLD,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“Oh my goddddddd. You look INSANE, you’re glowing,” a fourth admirer commented.