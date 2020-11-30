Melissa Gorga, 41, Poses With Legs Apart In Tiny Strapless Bikini: ‘Easy Like Sunday Morning’

The reality star defied her age in a cleavage-baring two-piece.

Melissa Gorga looked incredibly hot wearing a skimpy bikini in a sizzling new photo posted to Instagram over the weekend. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star wowed her 2.1 million followers as she rocked a strapless pink two-piece during a trip to the beach on November 29.

The 41-year-old defied her age, flashing her toned abs as she stood barefoot on the sand with her legs apart during a sunny day. She showed off her tan, toned thighs, and calves as she lifted her left heel off the ground.

Melissa also revealed plenty of cleavage in the revealing bright pink top, which had a large ring in the center of her chest. She paired it with matching bottoms featuring a similar embellishment that sat high on her hips, sitting in line with her navel to put her slim waist in the spotlight.

The mom of three paired it with a flowy pink leopard-print cover-up, which was open and blew slightly in the breeze and had white tassels that dangled down to her knees. She had her long, brunette hair in two braids that cascaded over her shoulders.

She rocked a number of accessories, including dark black shades, a colorful bandana, large hoop earrings, and a necklace with a pendant over her chest.

Melissa posed in front of two palm trees with the ocean, beach beds, sun loungers, and thatched umbrellas behind her.

In the caption, Teresa Giudice’s sister-in-law borrowed lyrics from the Commodores’ 1977 hit with a palm tree symbol.

The upload was a hit, amassing more than 35,000 likes and 405-plus comments, many of which came from her famous friends and fellow Housewives.

“Nothing easy about that hot body [fire emoji] hard work pays off [strong arm emoji],” former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge commented.

“Melissa [three fire symbols] gorga!!!” commented her fellow RHONJ star Dolores Catania, while their co-star Margaret Josephs also shared her thoughts.

“Body goals! What’s your secret??” a fan asked with a heart eye emoji.

“Trucks on their way, cause you setting everything on fire!!” another wrote.

Melissa previously gave a look at her hot bikini body on Friday when she lay back in a skimpy, plunging red two-piece at the beach. The TV personality and boutique owner stretched her muscular left leg out and bent her right as she propped herself up on her lower arms while posing on a low stone wall for a stunning vacation snap.