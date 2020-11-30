Nikita Dragun Rocks Skintight Fiery Red Cut-Out Latex Bodysuit For ‘Interview’ Magazine

YouTuber Nikita Dragun took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new snaps of herself. The influencer recently did an eye-catching shoot for Interview magazine that certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed.

In the first shot, Dragun stunned in a skimpy bra that displayed her decolletage and stomach. She teamed the look with a high-waisted leather skirt of the same color that featured a slit. Dragun appeared to be wearing stockings and long sheer gloves. She rocked acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of dark polish and styled her black wavy hair down with a middle part. Dragun is a fan of body art and showed off the tattoo underneath her breasts. She accessorized with dangling earrings and rings.

Dragun posed in front of a plain gray backdrop from the thighs-up. She rested one hand beside her and raised the other to her mouth. Dragun gazed directly at the camera lens with her lips parted while her locks were seemingly blowing in the wind.

In the next slide, the 24-year-old wowed in a skintight red latex bodysuit that was cut-out around her lower back area. Dragun wore high heels that gave her some extra height and showcased a hint of her tattoo inked on her hip.

The makeup guru was captured from head-to-toe, sporting an over-the-shoulder pose. She gave fans a view from behind and appeared to be looking down. Her long hair was blowing behind her while placing both hands on the side of her upper thighs.

In the third and final frame, Dragun dazzled in a mint green bra with jeweled straps. She paired the look with matching long leather gloves and high-waisted bottoms. Dragun kept her hair down and opted for small dangling earrings.

She raised both hands to the side of her face while pushing her right hip out slightly.

In the tags, the YouTuber credited her makeup artist Steven Tabimba, fashion stylist Joey Thao, hairstylist Arianna Chaylene, the photographer’s Prince Chenoa and Jacob Dekat.

For her caption, Dragun thanked Interview for an “incredible spread” and expressed that she opened up about things she hadn’t ever spoken about before.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 710,000 likes and over 11,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 8.6 million followers.

“That’s my baby manifesting her dreams into reality! I’m so so so very proud of you,” one user wrote.

“How can a person be so beautiful,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“So proud of u! You are my inspiration!!!” remarked a third fan.

“@nikitadragun going to kill me with that beauty,” a fourth admirer commented.