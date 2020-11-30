Abby Dowse Goes Pantsless On Stairs & Proclaims That ‘Pants Are Overrated’

Abby rocked a white bodysuit with high-cut sides.

On Monday, November 30, Australian bombshell Abby Dowse shared an Instagram update that cheekily mentioned the lack of pants in many of her posts.

Abby is no stranger to showing a lot of skin on social media, and she often rocks swimsuits, lingerie, and other pieces that do not cover her legs. This was true of her latest pictorial share. In her caption, she wrote that “pants are overrated,” and she provided visual evidence that she doesn’t need them to make a bodysuit look extraordinary.

Abby’s one-piece outfit was made out of white stretch fabric that tightly hugged her eye-popping assets. The upper half of the number provided a considerable amount of coverage. Its silhouette included short sleeves and a conservative crew neck. However, the lower half featured a more daring design with extremely high-cut leg openings that curved all the way up to the side of her ample bust. The front tapered inward toward the crotch.

The garment appeared to have a thong back that bared the sides of the fashion influencer’s shapely derriere. The cut enhanced the lithe appearance of her long, toned legs.

She added a little more length to her stems by rocking a pair of white stiletto heels. The shoes featured lace-up fronts that were comprised of flat laces and metal hardware. The laces extended up to the ankles, where they were secured in floppy bows. The model accessorized with a gold chain bracelet on each wrist and a single ring on each hand. Her blond hair was styled in a blowout with curled ends.

She was photographed reclining on the wooden steps of a staircase. She sat on one step and curled her right leg in front of her so that the corresponding foot was positioned one step below her backside’s resting place. Her left foot rested on the next step. She leaned back with her left arm draped over one of the higher steps. With the opposite hand, she reached up to brush the front of her hair back with her fingertips. Her eyes were cast downward, and her glossy pout was parted in a sultry fashion.

Abby’s online admirers rewarded her smoking-hot snapshot with over 17,000 likes, and they left scores of messages in the comments section of her post.

“So gorgeous. I love this style,” read a remark that included a number of fire emoji.

“That is scorching. HOT,” added another devotee.

“Good lawd. The open side of the bodysuit is insaneee on your incredible body. Leg days definitely paying off too,” commented a third fan.

One of Abby’s other recent pantsless looks that was a hit with her followers was an even more revealing black lingerie set.