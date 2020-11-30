Julie Chen Moonves Shares Rare Photo With Her Son Charlie After Celebrating Holiday With Family

The 'Big Brother' host shared rare photos as she spent Thanksgiving with her son.

Julie Chen shared a rare photo of her son on her Instagram page.

The Big Brother host, 50, snapped a selfie while posing with Charlie, her 11-year-old son with husband Les Moonves, as he helped her in the kitchen.

In the photo, the fresh-faced TV host stood alongside Charlie as he helped her mash yams. Julie was makeup-free and wore a causal striped t-shirt as she smiled alongside her son in the sweet selfie. Charlie showed off his braces as he gave his famous mom’s 314,0000 followers a wide grin while mashing the bright orange yams. The pre-teen held his cell phone in the other hand as he commanded the potato masher.

Many fans reacted to the post with likes and comments as they rave about how fast Charlie has grown. Others described the little boy as his mom’s mini-me.

“Omg Charlie is getting so big,” one fan wrote.

“He is so grown! I remember when you were pregnant with him,” another wrote to the TV host.

“Julie is that your baby?” another asked. ” I remember when you had your lil baby bump. Aww!”

“He’s your twin. So cute!” another wrote.

Other fans noted that spending time with family is what the holidays are all about, while others wanted to know why Julie’s husband wasn’t pictured sharing in all of the fun. Julie has not posted an image of Les in ages, so it’s not a huge surprise that he wasn’t shown in the meal prep pic, which can be seen below.

Julie rarely posts photos of her son on her social media page either, but fans got a double dose this week as she celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday with her loved ones. The former Talk co-host shared a separate pic that showed Charlie peeling the yams while posing with his mom and grandmother, in an Instagram post seen here.

“In the kitchen today with my son and my mom,” Julie captioned the post, “#Thankful for my family this #Thanksgiving.”

Julie has been especially grateful and reflective over the past year. After exiting The Talk in 2018, she began focusing more on her faith and spending time at home with her family.

Julie Les welcomed Charlie in September 2009, according to People. The longtime CBS star gave birth just nine days after wrapping the 11th season of Big Brother. While Charlie is her only biological child, Julie has three adult stepchildren— Adam, Michael, and Sara — from her husband’s previous marriage.