Niece Waidhofer Sizzles In Strappy Bra, Shirt & Stockings

Instagram model and cosplay maven Niece Waidhofer sizzled in a strappy bra, white shirt, and thigh-high stockings in her latest spoof video. She sparked an intense frenzy with her sexy accountant costume and had her 2.3 million followers racing to view the clip.

In her caption, Niece wrote that when her mother’s friends questioned where she got the money to buy a pomsky dog, she had an answer ready. In the spoof video, Niece used a song by Rocky Paterra called “I’m an Accountant.” She lip-synced to the words of the song in the hilarious offering. According to the lyrics, nobody asks any questions if you say that you’re an accountant.

Niece Waidhofer Showcases Undercover Curves

Niece rocked a crisp white button-up shirt with short sleeves. However, she undid a few buttons from the top and bottom, showing off her voluptuous cleavage and toned abs. She wore a black strappy bra beneath the classic business attire that clung to her curves. She paired it with a short plaid miniskirt which seemed just a tad too short for the office.

The brunette bombshell completed her look with some well-chosen accessories. She wore sexy specs and a pair of sheer stockings. The thigh-high hosiery clung to her fantastic legs and added a naughty element to her outfit. Niece styled her hair into a ponytail, sweeping her bangs off her face.

Niece’s Funny Clip Is Also Smoking Hot

At the beginning of the video, Niece sat in a leather chair with her back to the camera. She then swung around and fiddled with her specs. The brunette furiously typed at her computer, but a closer look revealed that she was busy with her “Only Funds” account. Later, she stood beside the printer. She looked smoking hot in her revealing outfit while printing out a document with “XXX” emblazoned across it.

Of course, Niece’s fans loved the humorous clip and showered her with love. The offering has already accumulated more than 50,000 likes and a slew of comments from her admirers. While the majority inundated her with heart, flame, and laughing emoji, others complimented Niece on her looks.

An Instagrammer expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

“There’s no way I could focus on my job if I worked around you. I would be so fired,” they confessed.

She also received an offer from at least one follower.

“Can you do my books!”

Another user thought that the “Only Funds” site was hilarious.

A fourth admirer decided to play along.

“So, what deferred tax liability strategies should I use for my 2020 tax return?” they teased.

The Instagram model recently updated her feed with another sizzling post. The Inquisitr previously reported that she flaunted her figure in a sheer lingerie set.