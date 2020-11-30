Pia Mia Stuns In Low-Cut Crop Top & Baggy Jeans For Latest Outfit Post

Pia Mia took to Instagram to update her followers with a series of new pics of herself. The Guamanian singer and actress is known for her outfit posts and opted for a comfy number for her most recent upload.

The “We Should Be Together” hitmaker stunned in a white crop top that featured buttons going up the middle and lace detailing. The item of clothing was relatively low-cut and displayed her decolletage. She paired the ensemble with baggy light blue jeans that appeared to be high-waisted. Pia completed her look with green, white, and black lace-up sneakers that had Nike’s iconic swoosh logo on the side. She wrapped a leather Louis Vuitton bag around her body that had their signature print all over and rocked acrylic nails. Pia accessorized with a jeweled necklace and a watch. She styled her blond hair up but left the sides down to frame her face.

The 24-year-old treated her followers to four images within one post.

In the first shot, Pia was captured sitting from the waist down. She held onto two bottles of Perrier while showing off the up-close details of her attire.

In the next slide, Pia was snapped further back on a staircase that was decorated with multicolored cartoon flowers with smiley faces. She held the bottles of drink up with both hands and parted her legs open. Pia tilted her head down and gazed directly at the camera lens.

In the fourth and final frame, the After We Collided actress was photographed from a higher angle. Pia looked down at the Perrier bottles that also had the cartoon floral design on them.

She geotagged her upload with Miami Beach, Florida, informing fans where these snapshots were taken.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 30,000 likes and over 125 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.1 million followers.

“You are so kind, humble, and grounded Pia, your approach to life is refreshing!!” one user wrote.

“the way you’re perfect,” another person shared.

“You’re so beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

“Pia enjoying life is all I need,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for the songstress. As reported by The Inquisitr, Pia wowed in a leopard-print crop top with a small turtle neck. The entertainer teamed the look with a semi-sheer black lace jacket and high-waisted jeans. She wore a brown leather Louis Vuitton bag around her left shoulder and sported her hair up in a ponytail.