Cindy Prado Poses On Hands & Knees In See-Through Dress And Thong: ‘Miami Boat Days’

Cindy posed on a boat in her swimsuit and cover-up combo.

On Sunday, November 29, Cindy Prado showed off her sensual Miami style in a set of sultry snapshots that she posted to Instagram.

The popular model stunned many of her 1.7 million followers with her latest pictorial post. In the photo carousel, she was shown modeling the same outfit from an array of flattering angles. Her mostly black ensemble consisted of a bikini and cover-up combo. She rocked a two-piece that included a fixed triangle top and a pair of revealing thong bottoms that left little of her pert derriere to the imagination. Over the bathing suit, she wore a dress crafted out of sheer mesh.

The garment boasted decorative red stitching, including princess seams and a center seam down the front. The sleeves were long and attached to the main piece by a few stitches under the armpit, leaving Cindy’s shoulders bare. The sleeves, skirt, and wide neckline were finished with flirty lettuce trim. The high hemline hugged her shapely thighs, falling a few inches below her peachy posterior.

Cindy accessorized with jewelry that included chunky gold hoop earrings, multiple rings, and a chain-link bracelet. She wore layered necklaces that consisted of a beaded chain, medallion necklace, and fishtail chain. She finished her look with a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses with metallic hexagonal frames and dark lenses. Her lustrous blond hair was arranged in full waves that tumbled over her shoulders and down her back.

In her caption, the model revealed that her 10 sizzling snaps were taken on a boat off the coast of Miami, and she expressed her love for the Florida city. She got down on her knees on the vessel’s padded red seating in the first photo, posing in front a backdrop of blue sky, sapphire sea, and a shore lined with palm trees and buildings.

For her follow-up shot, she got down on her hands and knees and faced the camera to provide a peek down her top. She gave the camera a flirty smile as she showed off her cleavage. This was followed by a look at her round derriere and the back of her glossy hair. She was photographed lying down with her back arched and sitting up with her head tossed back in a blissful fashion. The remaining pics showed her striking a few more different poses.

Cindy’s fashion shoot racked up over 52,000 likes and 500 messages from her awestruck admirers.

“Love your smile in 2nd photo, always sharing light no matter how dark the days are. Thank you,” wrote one appreciative fan in the comments section.

“Beautiful and classy,” read another message.

“So sick you kill it every time!” gushed a third commenter.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Cindy also received plenty of positive feedback when she shared another slideshow of modeling shots last week. In those images, she was pictured rocking powder blue lingerie.