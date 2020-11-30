NBA Rumors: Warriors Should Pursue A Trade For Clippers SG Lou Williams

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Lou Williams is one of the veterans who are expected to change teams in the 2020 offseason. Since they got surprisingly eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals, rumors are circulating that the Clippers would be trading Williams as part of their goal to build a fresh-start environment. In a recent article, Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network created a list of teams that should go after Williams this fall.

These include the Golden State Warriors. With Klay Thompson expected to miss the entire 2020-21 NBA season recovering from an Achilles injury, Massey believes that trading for Williams would make a lot of sense for Golden State.

“Many thought the Warriors would be a serious championship contender once again next season. With Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson back healthy, they were going to be tough. Unfortunately, Thompson ended up suffering a torn Achilles during an offseason workout. Golden State did go out and acquire Kelly Oubre in a trade with the Thunder this offseason. But, if they wanted to add more firepower to their roster, Williams could slide in and help fill the void left by Thompson.”

Harry How / Getty Images

Williams may not be an elite defender like Thompson, but he’s capable of filling the huge hole that he left on the offensive end of the floor. He would give the Warriors a very reliable scoring option next to Stephen Curry, a decent playmaker, and another threat from beyond the arc. Last season, the 33-year-old shooting guard averaged 18.1 points and 5.6 assists while shooting 41.8 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Acquiring Williams, alone, may not be enough to make the Warriors one of the heavy favorites to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy next year, but as of now, they should do everything they can to give Curry the necessary help he needs to compete for the NBA championship title. With his contract expiring after next season, trading for Williams would help Golden State become a more competitive team in the loaded Western Conference while maintaining their salary cap flexibility in the summer of 2021 where they are highly expected to pursue reigning MVP and DPOY Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Being traded to Golden State would also be beneficial for the veteran shooting guard. Having a fresh start with the Warriors would enable him to join a team that could maximize his full potential on the court and gives him a realistic chance of winning his first championship ring next season.