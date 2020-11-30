Natalie Roser Flaunts Flawless Figure In Skimpy White Bikini While Sunbathing

Australian fashion model Natalie Roser wowed plenty of her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Sunday, November 29, when she posted some revealing new photos of herself clad in a bikini.

The 29-year-old Maxim beauty, who is currently signed to Wilhelmina Models, was photographed lakeside with some friends for the three-slide series. She struck both sultry and fun poses that displayed her figure from different angles.

Natalie sat down on a wooden dock with the front of her body facing the camera in the first image, as she leaned into her right arm. She placed her other hand on her locks and cocked one hip out to highlight her curvy form. She pouted with her mouth parted while looking in front of her. The stunner was captured from her backside in the second snapshot, as she grabbed on her hair with both hands. The third photo showcased her pert booty as she laid on her stomach. She exuded a happy vibe as she smiled widely with her eyes closed.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was dripping wet with water, indicating she had taken a dip in the lake. She wore her nails short and natural.

Natalie flaunted her busty assets in a white bikini top that tied around her neck and back. The garment featured classic triangle-style cups that revealed a bit of cleavage. She paired the number with matching thong bottoms that called attention to her booty and hips. The briefs’ thick sides also accentuated her flat midriff.

She accessorized the beachside look with small earrings.

Natalie was photographed in Sydney, Australia, per the post’s geotag. In the caption, she shared a fire and waving-hand emoji.

Sunday’s photo set was met with a large amount of approval and enthusiasm from social media users, accumulating more than 11,000 likes in just a few hours after going live. Additionally, more than 100 followers commented under the post to express to Natalie how much they admire her beauty, body, and bikini.

“Sublime and divine,” one individual wrote, following their compliment with a number of fire, kiss-face, and red heart emoji.

“You are the heat wave,” another admirer chimed in.

“Gorgeous and very lucky, it’s winter in Canada,” a third fan asserted, adding a red heart and Canadian flag emoji to the comment.

“Always beautiful and smiling! Always beautiful and charming! Always cool and shiny! Oh, queen of beauty,” a fourth user proclaimed.

The bombshell has teased Instagram users with a plethora of sizzling images this week. just yesterday, she uploaded some jaw-dropping images of herself in a skintight workout ensemble.