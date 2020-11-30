NBA Rumors: Bucks Should Consider Trading For Clippers SG Lou Williams

Since the 2020 offseason started, rumors have been swirling around veteran shooting guard Lou Williams and his future with the Los Angeles Clippers. After they got upset by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals, there’s a growing belief around the league that the Clippers would trade Williams as part of their quest to create a fresh-start environment. He may already be considered as the odd man out in Los Angeles, but once he becomes officially available on the trading block, he is highly expected to receive strong interest from title contenders that want to improve their second unit.

According to Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network, one of the potential suitors of Williams on the trade market is the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Acquiring Lou Williams from the Clippers would be a nice step in the right direction. He would provide much-needed scoring and shooting. Coming off of the bench for the Bucks, Williams would provide a lot of dynamic scoring and would also be a nice addition for the stretch run in games. Williams won’t break the bank for a team who acquires him. For a team

Ashley Landis-Pool / Getty Images

Williams would undeniably be a great addition to the Bucks. He may already be on the wrong side of 30, but he remains a very reliable option on the offensive end of the floor. He would provide a tremendous boost to Milwaukee’s bench, giving them a prolific scorer, playmaker, and a three-point threat.

Last season, the 33-year-old shooting guard averaged 18.2 points and 5.6 assists while shooting 41.8 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. Though he’s expected to come off the bench, he could also be promoted to the starting lineup when Coach Mike Budenholzer wants to use a battle-tested veteran at the shooting guard position.

Trading for Williams may not be as big as their failed acquisition of Bogdan Bogdanovic in the 2020 free agency, but it’s one of the moves that could help the Bucks convince the face of the franchise, Giannis Antetokounmpo, stay long-term in Milwaukee. Acquiring the veteran shooting guard isn’t expected to be expensive. A package that includes a future first-round pick may be enough to convince the Clippers to send Williams to the Bucks.

Meanwhile, having a fresh start in Milwaukee would also be beneficial for Williams. Playing alongside Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, and Brook Lopez in a weaker conference would give him a better chance of reaching the NBA Finals and winning his first championship ring in the 2020-21 NBA season.