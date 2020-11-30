Fox News Host Eric Shawn Says Donald Trump ‘Can’t Wrap His Brain’ Around The Fact He Lost

On Sunday, Fox News anchor Eric Shawn opined on President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election, Mediaite reported.

Earlier in the day, Trump gave an interview to Maria Bartiromo, during which he attacked fellow Republicans, slammed the company Dominion Voting Systems and railed against mail-in ballots. The commander-in-chief alleged widespread voter fraud, insisting that he has no intention of conceding.

“It’s not like you’re going to change my mind. In other words, my mind will not change in six months. There was tremendous cheating here,” he told Bartiromo.

Shawn noted that the commander-in-chief has not provided any evidence, pointing out that “his campaign has failed to prove any of this in court” and that even administration officials have debunked his allegations.

“In fact, your government, election officials, experts and others — many of them Republican, including Trump appointed officials — say that the president’s claims are false and unsubstantiated,” the anchor said.

Shawn and his guest Hans Nichols, a reporter at Axios, analyzed each statement Trump gave to Fox News and dismissed his suggestions that the presidential race was rigged. For instance, Trump argued that Democrat Joe Biden could not have received more votes than Barack Obama — which he did — but provided no evidence, they noted.

Shawn concluded the segment by arguing that Trump seems incapable of accepting reality and acknowledging Biden’s convincing victory.

“It seems that we have a president who, he can’t wrap his brain or mind around the fact, he can’t process that someone who he thinks is so inferior to him won the election.”

This was not the first time for Shawn to weigh in on allegations of electoral fraud. Earlier this month, after Bartiromo had Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on her show, Shawn dismissed his allegations as “baseless” and described them as an insult to public servants.

Want to see a Fox News anchor matter-of-factly shut down Trump's "this election was a fraud" lie? Watch Eric Shawn here. Related: Want to see why Trump often rails against Fox's weekend daytime anchors? pic.twitter.com/mX9TqE6iYb — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 30, 2020

As CNN reported, Fox News — like virtually all major outlets — called the 2020 race for Biden. This, apparently, angered Trump, who has since repeatedly attacked and denigrated his once-favorite network. It has been speculated that the commander-in-chief is looking to launch his own media company, so some interpreted the attacks as a sign that he is trying to win over disillusioned viewers.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

According to other reports, Trump has no plans to start a media organization. Sources familiar with Trump’s thinking recently told The Daily Beast that he wants to run again in 2024. Apparently, he has floated the idea of announcing his 2024 campaign during Biden’s inauguration week, possibly on Inauguration Day.