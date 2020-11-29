Anthony Fauci Says America Needs To ‘Close The Bars, Keep The Schools Open’ To Curb Coronavirus

Anthony Fauci wants the United States to close bars and focus on keeping schools open as a way to spread the surge in coronavirus cases.

As Fox News reported, Fauci joined with other top public health officials in focusing on efforts to slow the rapid rise in infections, especially those coming through asymptomatic spread. As the report noted, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases joined U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams in making television appearances on Sunday, stressing a national strategy that restricts some settings where coronavirus is able to spread more rapidly.

They identified bars as especially dangerous.

“We say it, not being facetiously or having a soundbite or anything, but you know: close the bars, keep the schools open, is what we really say,” Fauci said during an appearance on ABC’s This Week. “Obviously, you don’t have one size fits all, but as I’ve said in the past, and as you accurately quoted me – the default position should be as best as possible, within reason, to keep the children in school and get them back to school.”

A number of communities have begun to close buildings and send students back into virtual learning. This includes New York City, which ordered a temporary closing of buildings. As CBS News reported, the district closed on November 19 after the seven-day COVID-19 testing positivity rate reached 3 percent. Mayor Bill de Blasio said they would no longer be using that as a measure about whether to issue closures, and elementary schools are slated to reopen on December 7. The city had not yet announced when older students would be able to return.

The warnings from top experts come as positivity rates have surged across the country and the number of daily cases reached all-time highs. As The Inquisitr reported, many doctors have warned that the dramatic uptick in cases could continue through the holidays, as many Americans had met together for Thanksgiving against the advice of experts. There had long been warnings that infections would increase through the fall and winter, when many more people are forced inside and social distancing measures became more difficult.

‘You have to be interested in this. It is extraordinarily impressive’ — Dr. Fauci returns to the White House podium to discuss the coming COVID-19 vaccines pic.twitter.com/YpKeIjfyn2 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 29, 2020

Fauci had more positive updates as well, speaking at the White House to praise the work of companies developing vaccines. There have been a number of successful candidates that made it through initial testing phases, and are reportedly ready to begin rolling out over the course of the coming months.