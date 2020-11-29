Donald Trump Insists He Won Election: ‘My Mind Will Not Change’

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, President Donald Trump reaffirmed that he has no intention of conceding the 2020 presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden, The Hill reported.

“It’s not like you’re going to change my mind. In other words, my mind will not change in six months. There was tremendous cheating here,” Trump told anchor Maria Bartiromo.

Trump repeatedly insisted that the presidential race was rigged, slamming Republican officials in battleground states, attacking Dominion Voting Systems and blaming mail-in ballots for his defeat.

Even though his campaign’s lawsuits are being thrown out and dismissed in states across the nation, the commander-in-chief said that he hopes the cases will eventually reach the Supreme Court.

“You need a judge that’s willing to hear a case. You need a Supreme Court that’s willing to make a real big decision,” he said, vowing to dedicate “125 percent” of his energy to proving his theories.

As The Hill noted, Trump’s legal team — which is lead by his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City — has publicly alleged that there was an elaborate conspiracy to elect Biden, claiming that election officials in battleground states tampered with votes.

However, the lawyers have not repeated their allegations in the courtroom and they are yet to provide evidence. Trump repeated many of their claims during his conversation with Bartiromo, who instead of challenging the president asked why agencies like the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are not intervening.

“Missing in action. Can’t tell you where they are,” Trump said, noting that U.S. Attorney John Durham — who was appointed to investigate the origins of Robert Mueller’s Russia probe — has gone silent as well.

Trump lamented the fact that law enforcement agencies are not getting involved.

“This is the biggest thing you could be looking at. Where are they? I’ve not seen anything. They just keep moving along, and they go on to the next president,” he said.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

According to legal experts, Trump and his allies have no chance of overturning the election. In a recent interview with CNN, former federal prosecutor Elie Honig said that “there is no way” their cases reach the Supreme Court. Even if they somehow do, he noted, they will be rejected.

As reported by The New York Times, the presidential transition is already underway. In fact, it was authorized by the Trump administration and Biden has already selected his nominees for key positions. So far, the Democrat has announced that he intends to nominate Antony Blinken for secretary of state, Jake Sullivan for national security adviser and Janet L. Yellen for treasury secretary.