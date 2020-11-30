Lyna Perez Showcases Insane Figure In Tiny Bikini For New Bang Energy Video

American bombshell Lyna Perez sent thousands of temperatures soaring on Sunday, November 29, when she shared a sexy new video of herself with her 5.7 million Instagram followers.

The 27-year-old social media influencer was filmed outdoors for the clip, which was paired with some relaxed house music. Lyna stole the show as she moved seamlessly through a number of sexy poses that displayed her curvy body from different angles.

In the beginning of the video, she stood with her backside facing the camera as she propped her derriere out. The footage then showed her from her front as she cocked one hip out, jumped up and down, and adjusted her locks. She proceeded to walk up a flight of stairs as the camera trailed her.

She gave off a happy vibe throughout the reel as she smiled widely while enjoying a can of Bang Energy.

Her long highlighted hair was parted in the middle and styled in large, mermaid waves which fell over her back and shoulders.

Lyna’s bosom was on show in a scanty light-pink bikini top featuring two thin straps that criss-crossed over her chest and tied around her neck. The garment’s tiny triangular cups could barely contain her busty assets as they exposed an ample amount of cleavage, sideboob, and undebroob.

Lyna combined the number with a pair of hot-pink thong bottoms that provided just minimal coverage, showcasing much of her pert booty and curvy hips. The briefs’ high-rise sides further accented her slim waist.

She completed the look with a short-sleeved Bang Energy zip-up.

She told her fans how much she cared about them in the caption. She then promoted Bang Energy and tagged the Instagram handles of both the company and the CEO.

The jaw-dropping video quickly gained popularity on social media, amassing more than 190,000 views and 68,000 likes in just three hours after going live. Additionally, thousands of fans hit the comments section to offer Lyna praise about her physique, good looks, and minuscule bathing suit.

“So incredibly beautiful,” one user wrote, filling they comment with a series of fire emoji.

“Yikes. So incredibly beautiful,” a second fan added.

“Wow very gorgeous, great body, and you look amazing in a bikini,” a third admirer asserted.

“How amazing you are princess, among all women you are the most beautiful,” a fourth individual proclaimed, adding numerous red heart and heart-eye symbols.

The stunner has shared more than one daring posts to Instagram, especially this week. On Wednesday, she uploaded a sizzling photo which displayed her in a tiny thong bodysuit and sneakers.