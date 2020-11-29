Donald Trump Mocked For Complaining That ‘Massive Dumps’ Caused Him To Lose Election

Donald Trump’s unfortunate phrasing in describing his election loss is earning him some mockery online.

Trump took to Fox News on Sunday in some of his longest remarks since his loss in the race, complaining to host Maria Bartiromo about what he saw as widespread fraud benefitting his opponent. As Rollins Stone noted, Trump spoke uninterrupted for six straight minutes, saying that that he lost because of “massive dumps” that helped Biden.

This appeared to be a reference to late-arriving mail-in votes, which had increased this year as many voters wanted to stay away from polls due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Though many political experts had predicted that Trump would appear to be in the lead on election night as earlier votes would go in his favor before those counted later going more heavily for Biden, the president appeared to imply this was a sign of fraud in the race.

“This election was over and then they did dumps — they call them dumps — big massive dumps in Michigan and Pennsylvania and all over,” Trump said, “If you take a look at, you just take a look at just about every state that we’re talking about, every swing state that we’re talking about. And they did these massive dumps of votes. And all of a sudden I went from winning by a lot to losing by a little.”

Trump whines to Maria Bartiromo about the “massive dumps” he says cost him the election pic.twitter.com/oX2RPPOwbi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 29, 2020

As the report noted, Trump’s choice of wording drew some mockery online. Many made fun of him for what he referred to as “massive dumps,” while others pointed out that his claims were made without any evidence to back them up. Even a former member of the administration joined in, with the recently fired Chris Krebs pointing out that if there were fraudulent inconsistencies, they would have been discovered through subsequent audits.

Re-upping: Even if "massive [ballot] dumps" (I can't believe I just typed that) were true, the subsequent canvass, audit, and/or recount processes would have identified inconsistencies. And yet the outcomes were consistent in GA, WI, PA., etc. The proof is in the paper ballots. https://t.co/K723cd56ei — Chris Krebs (@C_C_Krebs) November 29, 2020

Krebs had served as director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, but was fired by Trump after he released a statement saying that the race had been the most secure in American history, contradicting the president’s unfounded claims of wrongdoing.

Trump has continued to insist that he really won and has not yet conceded, though his administration did start the formal transition process that now allows Biden to have access to resources. His legal team has lost a series of court challenges, including an appeal in Pennsylvania that sought to stop the state from certifying results showing that he lost there.