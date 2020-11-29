Jewel, 46, Reveals Underboob In Skimpy String Bikini: ‘Feeling Myself Today’

Jewel celebrated everything her body has been through.

On Sunday, November 29, folk singer Jewel Kilcher wowed her fans by showing off her curves in a revealing leopard-print string bikini.

Jewel, 46, shone bright and radiated confidence in a skimpy two-piece swimsuit while snapping a mirror selfie. Her swimwear was white with a pattern of rosettes in black and tan. Her top boasted a unique design. Strings were threaded through a wide band of fabric in the front. The ties crisscrossed between her collarbones and were secured around her neck.

The bottom of the top created an inverted V that revealed a significant amount of underboob. Meanwhile, the skinny bands and tiny triangular panel that formed the front of her bottoms rode down low to elongate her taut torso. In addition to flaunting her ample assets and washboard stomach, she showed off a glimpse of her toned thighs.

The “Foolish Games” hitmaker added some color to her look by sporting a bold, open-front robe. The swimsuit cover-up featured a floral pattern in green, pink, yellow, aqua, and dark blue. She wore it pulled off her shoulders and draped over her arms.

A tan, tilted cowboy hat completed her outfit. She reached up to pull the brim down with her left hand, positioning it so low that it covered her left eye. Her blond hair spilled down from the hat in beachy waves that were mostly pushed back behind her shoulders. Crimson lipstick gave her look another vibrant touch.

Jewel posed in front of an ivory wall behind a bed covered with a white sheet. An acoustic guitar lay on top of it. She used a full-length mirror with a dark wooden frame to photograph herself.

In her caption, the “You Were Meant for Me” singer wrote that she was feeling herself when she took her bikini pic. This confession was followed by an emotional message about everything that her beautiful body has been through, including birth, breastfeeding, trauma, multiple injuries, and chronic illnesses.

Jewel reflected on the hard times she has endured, and she shared some of her greatest joys, including nature and her son, Kase. She encouraged her fans to be kind to themselves and to never give up on their dreams.

The poet’s picture and her words were much appreciated by her followers, who double-tapped her post more than 20,000 times and left over 1,500 messages in the comments section. A few of them came from famous faces.

“This is beautiful. That body is also home to the kindest heart,” wrote True Detective actress Michelle Monaghan.

“Love this so much!” gushed Natural Born Killers star Juliette Lewis.

“You’re a Jewel. So happy to know you and have your light infused in ours,” commented Oscar winner Hilary Swank.